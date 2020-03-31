Country singer Kalie Shorr announces diagnosis of coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Yet another celebrity has announced that she is fighting coronavirusand this time it’s Kalie Shorr.

The 25-year-old country music star went on Twitter Monday to discuss his diagnosis.

SINGER COUNTRY KALIE SHORR REVEALS HER DEAD SISTER FROM OVERDOSE OF HEROIN

“Despite being quarantined (with the exception of a handful of trips to the grocery store) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19,” said Shorr. “I feel a lot better, but it proves how dangerous and contagious it is. It is very frustrating to see people not taking this seriously.”

CELEBRITIES WHO TESTED THE CORONAVIRUS POSITIVE

In a separate tweet, the “Lullaby” singer explained what she was dealing with in the early stages of the virus.

“The first few days were absolutely miserable. I had never felt that before,” said Shorr. “My whole body was in pain and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shorr joins a celebrity list that includes Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba.