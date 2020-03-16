Couple simulates cruise vacation after birthday trip cancellation due to coronavirus outbreak

This couple is cruise at happier times – all from their living room.

Norma and Dave Trill planned to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary on a 10-day cruise. However, due to the coronavirus epidemic, the trip was canceled and the couple was forced to stay at home.

But that didn’t stop the 74-year-old who lives in Melbourne, Australia from enjoying their special day.

In a video published by the couple’s daughter Jane, the couple relaxes in bathrobes and sunglasses, their feet up, drinks wine and watches the crystal blue ocean on their television – where two rolls of toilet paper, who appears to be a Minion wearing sunglasses and a bottle of hand sanitizer is also seated to help the couple feel like they are on a cruise.

In the clip, the couple stopped during their dreamy viewing experience to clink glasses.

“Cruise canceled?” No problem, ”wrote Jane Facebook, where the 18-second video has garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Jane originally developed the plan, thinking it would “cheer them up.”

“They canceled their trip because of the coronavirus and we thought we would cheer them up by simulating the trip using a YouTube video of the ocean and they dressed in their usual cruise gear,” Jane told Storyful New york post reported. “We laughed at it for centuries and it really lifted our spirits. [We were] rolling on the floor laughing. “

Those on Facebook shared the couple’s humor.

“I love it, it looks very relaxing,” joked one person.

“Great,” said another with a string of laughing emoji.

Those on Twitter were just as touchy and took the time to wish the lovebirds a happy birthday.