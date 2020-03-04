Court denies move to suspend passenger rights rules

The Federal Court of Appeal has denied any attempt to suspend the country’s new passenger rights charter until the airline’s regulatory appeal has been heard.

The judge has denied claims by Air Canada, Porter Airlines Inc. and 14 other airlines to freeze traveler protection while the appeal was being processed.

Judge David Nia stated that the appellant did not show a balance of probabilities that the rules could cause irreparable damage.

The Passenger Bill of Rights, published in May 2017, aims to strengthen compensation for travelers exposed to flight delays and baggage damage.

The problem is that after bad weather, two Air Transat jets destined for Montreal were diverted to Ottawa, stayed on the tarmac for up to six hours, and were again at the forefront after a 2017 incident where some passengers called 911. Surfaced.

While some travelers and supporters say the rules allow loopholes, appellants argue that the regulations go beyond the authority of the Canadian Transportation Authority and violate the multilateral treaty of the Montreal Convention.

AirHelp, a Berlin-based passenger rights company, doesn’t encourage airlines to avoid “so-called undiscovered problems” but instead compensates them for pointing out runway glitches Can be avoided.

Other consumer advocates say it is difficult to get financial compensation because passengers need to show proof in the airline’s hands.

The rules rely on travelers complaining to the airline or, as a last resort, to the Canadian Department of Transportation.

New complaints about transport watchdogs have increased by more than 800% over the past four years, reaching 7,650 cases from 2018 to 2019.

Agent Director Scott Striner stated that the airline was pleased with the overall effort to comply with the first wave of rules and expects the same in 2020.

The Federal Court of Appeal has also granted a motion by passenger advocate Gabor Lukacs to intervene in this case.

“The proposed intruder will defend the interests of the airline passengers in a way that the parties cannot do … and the proposed intervention will assist the court in deciding the appeal,” the judge wrote. Was.

“I’m very happy with the court ruling,” Lukacs said. “This is a very important judicial perception of the work we have done for the last 12 years.”

Under the new rules, if a passenger collides from a flight, he will be compensated up to $ 2,400 and receive up to $ 2,100 for lost or damaged luggage.

Up to $ 1,000 indemnity for canceled flight delays and other payments took effect on December 15.