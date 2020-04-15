Court of Appeal Authorizes Texas to Perform Medical Abortion During Coronavirus Outbreak

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Federal Court of Appeal intervened Tuesday to authorize medical abortions Texas, after Governor Greg Abbott last month banned nonessential medical treatment to free up resources for the coronavirus pandemic.

A day later, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said abortions should not be performed unless the mother’s life is in danger, because the order – which expires April 21 – should be interpreted as covering abortion clinics.

But a panel of three judges from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decided that medical abortions, which can be used for pregnancies up to 10 weeks, would be allowed to go ahead. In an agreement, Judge James L. Dennis wrote that the Texas decision to ban medical abortions “is a strong indication that the application is pretextual and has no” real or substantial relationship “with the crisis of public health that we’re going through. “

Over the weekend, Texas abortion clinics asked the Supreme Court to intervene to authorize the procedure, arguing that medical abortions do not require personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and dresses that may be needed to fight coronavirus. Abortion clinics withdrew their request from the Supreme Court after the circuit court made concessions for medical abortions.

Such procedures require two pills, one to take at the office and a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, usually at home.

It was after last week that the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1, allowing the state to continue to ban most abortions, setting aside the lower court’s decision.

“In the unprecedented circumstances facing our society, even a slight delay in full implementation,” wrote the court before deciding to ease the restrictions.

Also on Monday, a 10th panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed a lower court order confirming a ban on Oklahoma coronavirus abortion.

The U.S. 6th Circuit also refused to hear an appeal to set aside a temporary restraining order made by a judge that allowed state abortion centers to continue performing surgical abortions.

