Court of Appeal Reinstates Texas Abortion Restrictions Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Federal appeals court stayed on Tuesday Texas federal judge’s decision blocking Governor Gregg Abbott’s order to close abortion clinics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Austin US District Justice Lee Yeakel Ruled “Supreme Court Clearly Speaks” On A Woman’s Right To Abortion While Blocking Republican State Leaders’ Efforts To Prohibit Proceedings During Crisis of the virus. But the fifth circuit based in New Orleans said it needed more time to review Abbott’s order restricting elective medical procedures, including abortion.

The order reflects upcoming court battles for abortion providers across the United States during the epidemic, even after clinics in other states have been secured at least partial triumphs Monday.

Planned Parenthood, the country’s largest abortion provider, responded to Tuesday’s decision by promising to continue fighting. “We will not stop fighting for our patients. It is not over,” the group tweeted, next to the hashtag. #AbortionIsEssential. NARAL Pro-Choice America argued that “now is the worst possible time to limit health services”.

“Today, access is again threatened by exploitative anti-choice officials # COVID19 to favor ideology over science, “tweeted the group.

Supporters of pro-choice argue that abortion is an essential and time-sensitive medical service. But list president Susan B. Anthony, Marjorie Danenfelser, welcomed the suspension order.

“We are pleased that the Court has recognized the urgency and the need for Governor Abbott’s order. All surgeries and elective procedures, including abortions, must stop during this national crisis, “Danenfelser said in a statement to Fox News. “At a time when millions of Americans are making heroic sacrifices to protect vulnerable and legitimate people, healthcare workers are risking their own lives to care for COVID-19 patients with critical protective equipment in short supply, the industry of abortion led by Planned Parenthood requires treatment and diverts scarce resources. “

Danenfelser quoted a news report that Planned Parenthood had requested donations for personal protective equipment such as a hand sanitizer and shoe covers.

Abby Johnson, a pro-life advocate who previously ran a Planned Parenthood clinic in Texas, also praised the decision and rejected the idea that abortions were “essential”.

“Abortion is never an essential service and especially at this time, when all our resources must be concentrated on the fight against COVID-19, the fact of having a non-essential enterprise diverting the necessary resources and PPE is injurious and injurious to public health, “she told Fox. New.

the coronavirus poured fuel on the fire of a debate which is already raging around access to abortion as the two sides discuss whether pandemic restrictions on medical care should also apply to abortion clinics.

Last week, a long list of pro-life leaders sent a letter demanding that the Department of Health and Social Services (HHS) refrain from promoting abortion during the pandemic. Signed by leaders such as Dannenfelser and Johnson, the letter complained that abortion clinics were putting women at risk by circumventing guidelines around elective medical procedures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.