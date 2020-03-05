Court suspends Trump administration’s “remains in Mexico” policy in Arizona, California

After temporarily blocking and unblocking the “Stay in Mexico” policy, the Federal Court of Appeals has its own jurisdiction Immigration policy Have asylum seekers wait next week Mexico At a court hearing in the United States

The San Francisco Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said on Wednesday that it would block the “remain in Mexico” policy in Arizona and California (the two states to which it has jurisdiction).

The judge has stated that this policy will no longer be effective on the Mexican border with California and Arizona after March 12. The three judges panel did not extend the decision to include a federal court circuit in the other two border states, New Mexico and Texas-as it is Originally had last week.

The Trump administration has called for the Supreme Court to intervene, stating that the High Court has required it to maintain its policy until next week in order to govern.

On Friday, the Court of Appeals temporarily suspended the Trump administration’s policy, enacted to stop the migration of immigrants along the southern border, formally known as the Immigration Protection Protocol (MPP). In another ruling on Friday, the same court also blocked administrative policy to prevent illegally cross-border immigrants from subsequently applying for asylum in the United States.

After that day, but the same court Stopped my order After the government warned of disastrous consequences.

The policy, enacted in January and expanded in the summer with increased cooperation with Mexico, has set up courts on major borders such as Laredo and Brownsville in Mexico and will send immigrants back to Mexico waiting for hearings. About 57,000 people have returned to Mexico under this policy.

This policy ended the “catch and release” practice of releasing immigrants internally while waiting for cases to be processed, sometimes for years. MPP critics stated that it was cruel and exposed immigrants to any violence fleeing the United States.

“The court has strongly rejected the Trump administration’s claim that it could leave Mexican asylum-seekers and put them at serious risk.” “Now it is time for the government to comply with law and harm asylum-seekers. It’s time to quit. “

Authorities said the process meant that the case could be heard in 40 to 60 days, as opposed to years after the family unit was released to the United States. As they leave them for less time, they have no lawful asylum allegations, but as an impediment to Central American migrants who may enter the U.S. by claiming “reliable fear” of returning. Also works.

The immigration to the border has declined dramatically since the MPP was expanded. Authorities have repeatedly stated that this policy is an important factor in its reduction, along with other international agreements with Central American countries. About 60,000 immigrants have been returned to Mexico under the protocol.

The Ministry of Justice said on Friday that at least 25,000 asylum-seekers covered by the policy are currently waiting in Mexico, and if it were abandoned, would call “ large, irreversible national security of public security issues ”. Stated.

“The reinstatement of a court injunction will cause serious and irreparable harm to US citizens and the government. Border security, public safety, public health, and diplomatic relations,” wrote a Justice Department lawyer.

The Justice Department has stated that “it will not only ignore constitutional authority of Congress and the administration of policies in force for more than a year, but also extend remedies beyond parties in court.”

Fox News’s Adam Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report.