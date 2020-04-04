COVID-19 Adds Additional Anxiety As Federal and Provincial Authorities Prepare for Flood and Forest Fire Season

Spring anxiety is now part of life along the Saint John River. In recent years, the river, which crosses the southwest quadrant of New Brunswick, has flooded homes and roads, leaving destruction in its wake.

The flooding season this year is accompanied by an additional problem: how to combat rising water levels in parallel with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases?

“It’s a bit of an unwanted diversion,” said Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

For flood watchers, April is a critical month, when a rapid thaw and a period of heavy rain could mean the difference between saving a house and seeing it swallowed by the river.

Downey said it was still too early to know if this spring would cause the type of high water levels seen in 2017 and 2019, but the risk of widespread flooding exists.

“Either it will melt slowly and it will not be a big problem, or it will melt quickly and then there will be rain and then everyone along the Saint John River will have a problem”, did -he says.

On the other side of the country, Madeline Maley obtains updated forecasts for floods and forest fires.

The BC Assistant Deputy Minister of Emergency Management said reports indicate that the snowpack levels are “very high” indoors. If the snow melts too quickly, parts downstream of the province could flood.

Some regions, including Okanagan-Similkameen, have also experienced periods of drought before winter, but Maley will not know more about the prospects of a forest fire until the weather warms up.

Update of emergency response plans

Pending further information, the department of Maley and the response teams are working to prevent pandemics in their response plans.

“But still ensuring that staff are trained and located where they would normally be located in the province in preparation for the season,” she said.

“People work very hard. It is very different for us. We are thinking about a lot of things that we have not dealt with before.”

Recruit in training for the forest fire season in May 2019. British Columbia says it is offering virtual training this year to limit close contact amid concerns related to COVID-19. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading while tackling evacuations, British Columbia is working on ways to limit interactions between first responders and evacuees through virtual recording, examines the operation of medical facilities and seeks to adjust the bagging procedures.

Maley said they were still trying to determine how they would house the evacuees in the event that large numbers of people were forced to leave their homes.

“Some of the pieces we are currently looking at,” she said. “The thing that comes to mind for evacuations is that we have used hotels, so this is definitely an option.”

Quebec was particularly affected by the highly contagious COVID-19 pandemic. It is also frequently hit by floods.

Quebec’s Minister of Public Security, Geneviève Guilbault, said that she had already called mayors and prefects in high-risk areas, warning them that the government would not open service centers for disaster victims.

“This year, preparations are very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic and special measures are … in place,” she said in an email to CBC News.

“Our government has asked them to be ready in the event of a flood and also to consider relocation places for their citizens, if some of them have to be evacuated due to the impossibility of housing people in shelters because we want to limit the spread of the virus. “

So far, she said, all municipal leaders understand what the provincial government is trying to do.

“I have assured them all that our government will be there for our citizens no matter what.”

No off-season for emergency responders

Even with the endless series of meetings on the COVID-19 response, flood preparedness continues. New Brunswick already has people monitoring the rivers and the province has appointed a night officer to monitor the floods.

“There is no off-season for emergencies. It can be ice storms, floods, hurricanes, tire fires. You have to be ready all year round and you also need to have a adequate staff, “said Downey. Preparations for the New Brunswick floods begin at the end of the last flood of the previous year, he added.

Planning for this year includes setting up emergency plans in the event of pandemic-related illness.

“One of the things you fear about something like COVID-19 is absenteeism – for example, many people are sick at the same time,” he said.

“Everyone has a replacement and the replacement has a replacement, and this replacement has a replacement.”

The issue is drawing the attention of the federal government’s emergency management wing, which has held meetings on how the federal government’s response will need to be changed this year.

On Friday, the federal Department of Public Safety denied a request for an interview, but said it was “ready to coordinate our approach to any situation, at any time.”

“Our government is committed to supporting the provinces and territories in the event of large-scale natural disasters, even through the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19,” said Mary-Liz Power, spokesperson for Minister Bill Blair.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 at the West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday March 18 2020. A spokesperson for his office said that the federal emergency management team is “ready” to coordinate our approach to any situation, at any time. ” (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

The team is working on its risk assessment of possible spring floods and forest fires, as well as emergency plans.

“In collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Government of Canada will endeavor to adjust these plans as necessary to ensure that COVID-19 and the impending seasons of floods and forest fires are treated appropriately and solidly, “said Power.

Red Cross switches to “virtual” response

The Red Cross has already moved to what it calls the “virtual response world” and will weave these modified protocols if the floods move people across the country.

For example, last week, the Red Cross was alerted to a fire in an apartment in Winnipeg. But instead of sending responders directly to the scene with blankets and food, the team found hotel rooms and organized remote transportation.

Volunteers then guided the victims through the assessment process over the phone. According to the Red Cross website, it took longer than expected, but it worked.

Downey said New Brunswick is fortunate not to have used the Red Cross for emergency shelter, but hopes that if people are displaced they will keep their physical distance in mind .

“Most people along the Saint John River are used to this. I guess it’s kind of comforting. They know they are in pain, so they make arrangements in advance to stay somewhere else.” , did he declare.

Displaced residents sleep on camp beds at the Blackie Arena in Alberta after the Highwood River overflowed its banks in 2013. Some provinces are rethinking evacuation centers in light of COVID-19. ((Jordan Verlage / Canadian Press))

“We hope those who make these kinds of initial plans think,” Maybe we can’t all move into Uncle Dave’s house this time. Maybe, you know, a person will go here, a person will go there. “” We will trust everyone to make responsible choices, as they usually do. ”

In recent years, some provinces have relied on the military as the last line of defense against swelling rivers.

The Canadian Armed Forces are already preparing for any request for COVID-19.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Monday the Canadian military will mobilize up to 24,000 full-time and part-time members to respond to calls from northern provinces and Indigenous communities to help them take action in the event of a pandemic.

Department of National Defense spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande said the department is monitoring the flooding situation across the country, but will not know how many members will have to respond – if any – until it obtain requests for assistance from the provinces.

Earlier this week, General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defense Staff, said he was ready for multiple deployments across Canada.

“We are also looking for meaningful responses in the event that communities begin to experience multiple events, including floods, forest fires, in a COVID environment where the armed forces will be able to provide the necessary support for critical infrastructure. , logistics, as well as medical support, “said Vance earlier this week.

Despite growing anxiety, Downey is convinced that the grain of sand of New Brunswickers will make them pass.

“We are confident that New Brunswickers can rise to the challenge if they are again,” he said.

“This is not our first rodeo.”