COVID-19 already has an impact on the way we do politics

What happens when an election campaign becomes a risk to public health?

Politics ends up fitting into everything – even global pandemics. However, public health concerns are now beginning to become part of politics.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to cancel a meeting of Canada’s prime ministers on Thursday when he isolated himself. His wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, awaits the results of a COVID-19 test after having shown the symptoms of the disease.

Beyond the administration of the country, concerns about COVID-19 also affect the way politicians assess the political risks of campaigning in the midst of a pandemic. The epidemic has already anticipated a planned election call.

Saskatchewan’s fixed-date election law calls for the province’s next vote on October 26, but the Prime Minister cannot prevent this date from being postponed. Until today, many in the province have speculated that Premier Scott Moe plans to do just that – by launching an election campaign the day after his government’s budget is tabled on March 18.

NDP opposition leader Ryan Meili said called an early election “irresponsible”saying he “would like to know why [Moe] think he would send people to the polls during a pandemic. “

Moe announced today that he would not call provincial elections this spring to focus on “the establishment of a strong and stable government and the resolution of health and economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

In New Brunswick, the minority Progressive Conservative government led by Premier Blaine Higgs is on the brink of defeat. Liberals intend to vote against the budget tabled earlier this week. If the Greens join them, it could call an election.

Green leader David Coon, however, said that COVID-19 will be a factor in its decision.

“How can it not be? There must be an adult in the room,” Coon said on Monday. “Exactly how do you campaign if you have a coronavirus outbreak? How do you organize rallies if you have a coronavirus outbreak?”

Higgs asked the Liberals to reconsider the abolition of his government. Liberal MP Roger Melanson Says COVID-19 Does Not Change Liberal Position that they have lost confidence in the government of the CP, but “we leave that to the experts. We must hear about it. If this is a concern where the elections should not take place, that is to say also the municipal elections and two by-elections, we will listen to that. “

A committee of government ministers and party leaders will meet on Friday to discuss the province’s COVID-19 measures. Coon said the feasibility of an election could be one of the issues under discussion.

Biden, Sanders and Trump cancel rallies

The impact of COVID-19 is already being felt on a few ongoing campaigns.

This week, Higgs finally set the date for two provincial by-elections in New Brunswick. The date he chose was June 15, which was an unusually long election campaign. Avoiding overlap with concurrent municipal elections was a factor, but Higgs said COVID-19 “absolutely played a role” in setting the date and that he had the power to postpone the vote if necessary.

B.C. The Greens, in the middle of a leadership contest, have canceled all public events in person until further notice. Conservative leadership contestants Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole announced on Thursday that they were suspending all future public campaign events.

President Donald Trump has canceled some rallies due to public health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19. (Doug Mills / Associated Press)

In the United States, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders – the main candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination – and President Donald Trump have canceled planned rallies in response to public health concerns.

The November US presidential election is unlikely to be postponed. The Americans don’t let much hinder democracy. Even the Civil War did not prevent Abraham Lincoln from having to fight for his re-election in 1864; in fact, the only real difference between this election and its first victory four years earlier was that voting only took place in the northern states that had not seceded from the Union.

But that raises the question of whether the Democratic and Republican conventions can go ahead as planned in July and August.

Elections are rarely delayed in Canada

There are very few cases in Canada of events occurring to postpone elections. The First World War delayed federal elections by one year beyond the conventional expiration date by five years, while the Second World War delayed provincial elections in Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Campaigns have already been waged in the midst of global pandemics. Seven provinces held elections between 1918 and 1920, when the Spanish flu killed about 55,000 Canadians and tens of millions of people around the world.

However, this had an impact on the campaign. the Estevan’s progress reported the low turnout in a provincial by-election in October 1918, stating that “the flu epidemic put a damper on electoral enthusiasm and very few worked for both sides. TM Bryce, the independent candidate, hustled all day to attract rural voters but in town, there were not half a dozen cars between the two sides at work. “

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, Surgeon General Theresa Tam, Minister of Finance Bill Morneau and President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos during of a press conference on the COVID-19 situation. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

With a minority government in Ottawa, it may only be a matter of time before COVID-19 begins to make federal politicians think twice before pressing for partisan gain.

MacKay and O’Toole, the pioneers of the Conservative leadership, both called for elections as soon as possible. They promise to present a motion of no confidence in the Trudeau government as soon as they become leaders. MacKay demanded an election in October.

By then, the spread of COVID-19 may have passed its peak and concerns about the risks to public health may no longer be as high. But if the disease is not brought under control by then – which is a very real possibility – there will be a political risk in lobbying for an election that would send thousands of door-to-door candidates and leaders on tour to across the country.

Perhaps politicians could refrain from shaking hands and kissing babies, but this is probably not the only electoral change to come in the shadow of the novel coronavirus.