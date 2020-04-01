COVID-19 anxiety shows why Canada needs a 9-8-8 number for mental health emergencies

This column is an opinion of Kathleen Finlay, mental health advocate, CEO of The Patient Protection Centerand founder of The 988 campaign for Canada. For more information on CBC Opinion Section, please consult the Faq.

Almost everyone is aware of the physical health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but what about its threat to mental health?

Unprecedented disturbances in daily life and uncertainty on a scale unknown to most cause viral anxiety. Yet the mental health aspect of this public health emergency is not receiving as much attention as it needs when it comes to Canada’s national response.

So far, the resources devoted to it are scarce and lack strategic orientation. It is disappointing, but not surprising.

Mental health care has always been the poor cousin of the Canadian health care system. Aid is simply not always available where and when it needs to be, especially for the most vulnerable among us.

This is one of the reasons I founded the campaign for a new three-digit national hotline using the number 9-8-8 Quickly put people facing mental health crises in touch with qualified counselors who can help them in case of severe emotional distress. This is part of a larger effort to get the federal government to play its game when it comes to the mental health of Canadians.

A 9-8-8 system, like the one under development in the United States, is more necessary than ever. Since the COVID-19 epidemic hit Canada, I have heard from dozens of people who have felt overwhelmed by the enormity of this global threat. Some have experienced panic attacks that mimic the respiratory problems associated with the virus. Many report feelings of depression. Others are petrified to leave their homes. Then there is the purchase of large quantities of toilet paper.

Based in the UK psychotherapist Kathryn Kinmond told the Guardian “,” The coronavirus creates a lot of uncertainty, and this has a particular resonance with people who suffer from anxiety “. The B.C. Crisis Center reports that their the hotline has been exceeded by calls from people worried about COVID-19.

The truth is that Canada’s national effort is alarming compared to that of other countries to provide the resources that people with mental health issues need in times of crisis like this. For example, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) useful page on his website devoted to the management of anxiety and stress produced by COVID-19. It also provides a toll-free number for the government-run national distress hotline for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Canadian equivalent of the CDC, the Public Health Agency of Canada, contains a lot of useful information about the physical symptoms of COVID-19, including fact sheets, videos, and infographics on how Canadians can protect themselves from the physical threats of the virus. But there is no information devoted to its risks to mental health, and nothing on where to get help related to the distress.

In addition to being difficult to remember, Canada’s 11-digit national emergency number is difficult to find. (Andrew Berezovsky / Shutterstock)

In addition, Canada does not have a national government-designated distress telephone line. As of 2017, there is a national 11-digit toll-free number – 1-833-456-4566 – to reach suicide prevention counselors, and it now serves as a support line for those who suffer from anxiety. related to COVID-19, but the service is led by a non-profit network. It is not included in the federal government’s response to COVID-19, despite the mental health problems posed by the pandemic.

Besides being difficult to remember, the number is not even easy to find. The federal government does not include it in any of its COVID-19 resources – express. A senior official at the Public Health Agency of Canada recently told me that he had deliberately chosen not to promote the hotline, saying in an email that “the marketing of (the toll-free number) remained modest so that the service continues to strengthen its capacities. “

It’s shocking, especially now.

COVID-19 is a national crisis. Canada’s response and the resources available to it, including mental health resources, must be fully integrated, strong and aggressively publicized. “Modest” measures are simply not enough.

Mental health professionals say a simple, easy-to-remember three-digit number like 9-8-8 will help people faster when seconds count. (sergey causelove / Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, there are dozens of other local, toll-free numbers that operate as hotlines for mental health crises and suicide prevention across the country. Which number is the right number to call in an emergency? It’s a perfect storm for delays and confusion. The last thing anyone with acute anxiety, helplessness or exacerbation of an underlying mental health condition should spend valuable time browsing web pages or phone books for the right number to call for immediate access to crisis counseling.

That is why Canada must adopt the system currently being deployed in the United States to replace its current 11-digit number. Soon, anyone out there will be able to dial 9-8-8 to reach the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

Think of it as 9-1-1 for brain emergencies.

The moving, approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has the full support of the mental health community and, surprisingly, the blessing of the United States Congress on a rare bipartisan basis. Mental health professionals like the idea because they say a simple, easy-to-remember and intuitive three-digit number like 9-8-8 will help people faster when seconds count.

In stark contrast to the strong support of American politicians at 9-8-8, Canada’s federal leaders have shown no interest in this idea.

I know this only too well, because in the past eight months, well before the current COVID-19 crisis, I have contacted the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health and the main ministers responsible for the aboriginal communities on several occasions. and other populations at disproportionately high risk of suicide, to make them aware of this revolutionary innovation. They don’t seem to find the “reply” button.

A 9-8-8 number would put help seeking for mental health emergencies where it should be: on a par with medical emergencies. (Shutterstock / Chanintorn.v)

It’s not just about fighting the COVID-19 threat where Canada is running out of mental health care. Every 24 hours, 11 Canadians commit suicide and there are 275 attempts. Every year, 4000 suicide deaths. It’s the second cause of death among young people. Mental health advocates like me are concerned that panic and anxiety created by the pandemic will lead to an increase in suicide deaths.

Curiously, Canada is the only G7 country without a suicide prevention strategy, even though they have been shown to work. And our political leaders don’t seem open to new ideas like 9-8-8, although overwhelming evidence from the United States shows that it can make a huge difference in getting the right help when people have it. most need. As Ajit Pai, president of the FCC, said in a tweet in December, “988 … will save lives.“

I believe in it so much that I paid out of my own pocket for the 988 campaign for Canada. I am convinced that this is something Canada desperately needs. He would provide help more quickly. It would save lives. And that would put help seeking for mental health emergencies where it should be: on a par with medical emergencies.

Canadians who are under stress and beaten their sanity – and over the course of a lifetime it will be many of us – are not second-class citizens. Whether it’s a global pandemic like COVID-19 or a daily personal crisis, we must not accept second-class access to care and treatment – or the political leadership that we lack when we have it. most need.