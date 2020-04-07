COVID-19 Calls For Ban On Observers At Sea Of Canadian Fishing Vessels

The federal government has temporarily shelved its requirement for observers at sea in Canadian commercial fisheries due to COVID-19.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) says that the surveillance program at sea poses a risk to the public health of observers and crews on board.

An order immediately suspending coverage of observers at sea was signed by the federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Bernadette Jordan, on April 2 and will remain in effect for 45 days.

Some coastal fisheries in Canada do not require observers at sea, but are now regularly present on larger vessels as a condition of license in many Canadian fisheries.

Fishing companies take charge of observers, who collect scientific data and monitor fishing activity and compliance with the rules.

Observer coverage is also seen as a litmus test for eco-certifications, which tell consumers that fishing is environmentally sustainable.

“To this day, we are still trying to understand what the full impact will be of this,” said Albert Moore, general manager of Javitech Atlantic. “The impact is huge, but it is really difficult to measure its magnitude.”

The Nova Scotia company employs 50 offshore observers who monitor several valuable fisheries across Atlantic Canada, including lobster, snow crab, scallops, shrimp, tuna and swordfish.

Moore said the order had taken his business and others in the industry off guard.

Moore said that on small vessels, observers and fishing crews operate largely on the confidence that no one has traveled or been exposed to the coronavirus.

“We felt pretty safe”

On the bigger boats, he said there was a lot more screening.

“Businesses were on top from the start,” said Moore. “Prior screening has been implemented in the various ports.

“Everyone on board has been checked. There are daily checks that are carried out on everyone. There are quarantine rooms installed on board. We honestly felt safe enough.”

A similar approach in the world

The move comes as no surprise to Jay Lugar, fisheries and outreach manager for the Marine Stewardship Council, the London-based agency that is one of the world’s best-known eco-certifiers.

“Many fisheries management organizations around the world, including DFO in Canada, have canceled or changed their requirements for observers at sea,” said Lugar in an email to CBC News.

Last week, the MSC put a pause on all audits and certifications for six months in the light of COVID-19.

This means that Canadian fisheries with the MSC label will retain their approval even if the observer program at sea is suspended.

“We support the government’s decision”, says an environmental group

A Canadian environmental group says Ottawa has made the right choice.

For now, DFO will have to rely on logbooks and landing data, said Shannon Arnold of the Ecology Action Center in Halifax.

“Observers are a really important part of our fishing system,” she said. “They provide all kinds of scientific and research data that needs to be done to ensure that we can assess what is going on in the fishery and whether the fishery is going on there sustainably.

“We hope that as soon as it is safe, the government will make it a priority to make sure it is budgeting for it and that the support fleets can have it again. But right now, you know, health is paramount and we support the government’s decision. “

