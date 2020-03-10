COVID-19 cases in Alberta double to 14, doctor says

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Alberta doubled on Tuesday to 14, and the province’s chief medical officer of health is now warning people to be careful when considering traveling outside the country.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw released her latest update on Tuesday, detailing the seven new cases and describing the work underway to protect public health.

Three of the new cases are from the Edmonton area. The other four are from the Calgary area, said Hinshaw.

A person whose case was previously announced is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The person, who is in stable condition, had a preexisting chronic condition.

So far, the 14 confirmed cases in Alberta have been travel-related, said Hinshaw, which means health officials see no evidence of the spread of disease in the province.

The new cases in the Edmonton area involve a man in his sixties and a woman in his sixties who were traveling together. The third case in the Edmonton area involved a woman in her 30s who had recently traveled outside of Canada.

The four cases in Calgary involve a man in his 50s, two women in their 30s and a woman in their 40s.

All new cases recover in isolation at home.

Travelers returned from France, the Netherlands, Egypt, Iran, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, the Philippines and the United States.

Several of the travelers visited more than one country during their trip. One of them was also on the same cruise ship MS Braemar in the Caribbean, as a case announced on March 8.

“The fact that all of our confirmed cases are travel related indicates that we continue to take the right approach at this time,” said Hinshaw. “Our public health measures do exactly what they were supposed to do – detect new cases and take immediate action.”

Hinshaw said the number of cases in the province should continue to increase in the coming weeks.

The jump of seven cases in the past 24 hours, she said, shows that the public health system is probably collecting “a two-week summary” of people who return to the province after contracting the virus. outside the country.

Tuesday, Hinshaw included a warning for people with travel plans.

“The risk around the world continues to increase, which is why I ask Albertans to think carefully before planning their trip abroad.”

The seven cases announced before Tuesday were:

A woman in her 50s who lives in the Calgary health zone contracted a coronavirus aboard the cruise ship Grand Princess before being quarantined off the coast of California. She returned to Alberta on February 21 and is currently isolated at home. His case, the first in Alberta, was reported Thursday, March 5.

Last Friday, a man in his forties who lives in the Edmonton area tested positive for COVID-19. He had visited Michigan, Illinois and Ohio before returning to Alberta on February 28.

Hinshaw announced the third and fourth COVID-19 cases in the province on Sunday – a man in his 60s from the Edmonton zone and a woman in his 30s from the Calgary zone who is in close contact with someone. who had recently traveled to Europe.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced that a 70-year-old woman living in the Edmonton area has COVID-19. She is the close contact of a man from the Edmonton area with COVID-19 whose case was announced on Sunday. Like the man, the woman was on the Grand Princess cruise ship before returning home on February 21. His symptoms started after he returned to Alberta.

Also on Monday, the province announced that a man in his thirties in the Calgary area had the disease. He is a relative of the Calgary area woman reported as a COVID-19 case on March 8. The man had traveled to Ukraine, the Netherlands and Turkey. He returned to Alberta on March 2. His symptoms started after he returned.