COVID-19 cases still weak but more difficult days could occur on reserves: the Minister of Aboriginal Services

The federal Minister of Indigenous Services says that while the number of COVID-19 cases on reserve remains low, no one should be complacent.

Marc Miller told reporters on Friday that borders and checkpoints are good for identifying people with COVID-19 entering a community, as well as raising awareness about the disease, but checkpoints can lead people to believe they are safe.

He says that the remote locations of many Indigenous communities and the aggressive actions taken by their leaders have helped prevent the new coronavirus, but they could be more severely affected due to long-standing social and economic inequalities.

“The North needs you”

On Thursday, there were 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on First Nations reserves. Friday evening, the Nunavik region in northern Quebec confirmed its sixth case.

“No one should be very comforted by the fact that there have been few cases to date,” said Miller.

Dr. Tom Wong, the department’s chief medical officer of health, told the press conference that it is very important to keep COVID-19 off reserve and use contact tracing to circle the identified cases.

Wong also called on nurses to advance to serve in the North, acknowledging that shortages of health professionals in remote areas have caused them to fly from community to community and spread the disease. .

“So here is the call for the whole country. If you are a nurse or graduated as a nurse, please consider working in the North because the North needs you,” said Wong.

“We know more support will be needed”

In late March, Miller described $ 305 million which is distributed to Indigenous communities across Canada as they fight and prepare for COVID-19.

But First Nations and Métis leaders said last week that they needed more financial support from Ottawa, as well as security assistance and assistance in acquiring protective equipment. .

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said that First Nations must also be part of all decision making when determining how resources are allocated.

Aboriginal leaders urged government to consider the unique needs of Aboriginal business owners, noting that many Aboriginal business owners will not be able to meet the minimum payroll requirement of $ 50,000 for loans granted as part of the Canada Emergency Business Account.

Miller said Friday that communities could choose how to use the money, such as purchasing isolation units and personal protective equipment.

He said support for food security and indigenous businesses is also being prepared.

“Let me be clear. This is just the beginning. We know more support will be needed. And we will be there to make sure that no Indigenous community is left behind,” said Miller.