COVID-19 Could Be “Devastating” For First Nations, Says Matawa First Nations CEO

CEO of an organization that represents several air-accessible communities in northern Ontario says COVID-19 poses a potentially “devastating” threat to First Nations who are already facing a bad flu year and are coping conditions of overcrowding due to housing shortages.

David Paul Achneepineskum, CEO of Matawa First Nations, said his organization has already implemented precautionary measures as approximately 60 people from its nine member communities and some of its staff attended a conference on mines earlier this month in Toronto which was linked to a COVID-19 case in Sudbury, Ont.

Paul Achneepineskum said that he and the 12 staff who attended the conference of the Prospectors and Entrepreneurs Association of Canada would now work from home for the next two weeks as a precaution.

“It’s a little scary,” he said.

Paul Achneepineskum said the flu has already been bad for many First Nations and the threat of a new virus is putting already vulnerable people at risk.

“I am afraid it will be very devastating. As is currently the case, our communities are in a crisis,” he said.

“I am very concerned about our seniors and those with low immunity and people with diabetes.”

Matawa member First Nations include Webequie, Nibinamik, Neskantaga, Marten Falls, Long Lake 58, Ginoogaming, Eabametoong, Constance Lake and Aroland.

Matawa First Nations have contacted the Thunder Bay Health Unit to assess the situation, said Paul Achneepineskum. He said that the health unit provided information which was distributed to all the First Nations members of the organization.

Paul Achneepineskum said the tribal council held a booth at the conference. He said his staff interacted with mining officials and provincial government officials who are based in Sudbury.

Difficult self-isolation with overcrowded housing

Neskantaga chief Chris Moonias, whose air-accessible First Nation is located approximately 400 km north of Thunder Bay, attended the conference and said he was monitoring the symptoms himself.

Moonias, whose community is a member of Matawa, said a total of six people attended the Neskantaga conference and one recently went to the Thunder Bay hospital for testing, but was told that it was not necessary because they had no symptoms.

Neskantaga nurses made a presentation on COVID-19 at a community meeting Tuesday on preventive measures to avoid contracting or spreading the virus, he said.

Moonias said preventative measures may not be enough in many remote First Nations facing housing shortages.

“How can we prepare if we are asked to put ourselves in isolation when there is overcrowded accommodation, two or three families living in a house,” he said.

“How are you going to isolate yourself?”

Moonias said he had asked health workers in his community to start sourcing dry goods, disinfectants, hand sanitizers and other supplies in case supply chains were affected by the virus epidemic .

“With the lack of infrastructure … where are we going to place them? We are running out of space and we are running out of infrastructure,” said Moonias.

Churchill – Keewatinook Aski NDP MP Niki Ashton says Ottawa needs to do more to help First Nations prepare for COVID-19. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

NDP MP Niki Ashton, whose constituency of Churchill-Keewatinook Aski includes several First Nations in northern Manitoba, expressed concern that the federal government is not doing enough to help First Nations prepare.

“I speak to the leaders on the ground and no one talks to them, or if they do speak to them, there is nothing substantial,” said Ashton.

Ashton said she sees the same concerns resurfacing following the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 that led Manitoba First Nations to declare a state of emergency.

Ashton said that there were then calls for a field hospital to serve remote First Nations in the north of the province that were flown to Winnipeg for treatment. Now, with this new threat from COVID-19, the need for a field hospital is emerging again, she said.

“People are very concerned about the issue of self-isolation,” she said. “If you get sick, where would you go?”

Ashton said the government’s failure to address housing, infrastructure and water quality issues has allowed conditions that increase the threat of a virus to persist.

“We need to communicate with the communities on the ground, identify the main gaps here,” said Ashton.

Indigenous Services says they work with communities

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said his department’s health branch was aware of the overcrowding issues posed by the need for self-isolation and that officials had learned of the H1N1 pandemic.

“Canada’s Aboriginal communities face specificities that non-Aboriginal people do not know about [COVID-19]. We have our experience with H1N1 and we know that overcrowding poses a real threat to people’s health for a number of reasons, “Miller told reporters in Ottawa.

“In an overcrowded situation, it will be much more difficult to isolate yourself, so we need a strategy to address this … We have a specific approach to reach communities, communicate directly in the community … with chefs, with health, with nursing stations but also directly with the public. “

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said his department’s health branch was involved in the preparations for COVID-19 at the community level. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government was investing $ 1 billion to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the total, approximately $ 100 million is set aside to pay for increased federal monitoring, increased testing at the National Microbiology Laboratory, and ongoing support for preparation in First Nations and Inuit communities.

Miller said that there was already money in place in last year’s budget – in addition to the funds announced by the Prime Minister – to deal with any outbreak that occurs in First Nations.

Miller’s office said in an emailed statement that the department was working to help prepare nursing stations to ensure they had adequate stocks of personal protective equipment, drugs and supplies. ” a nursing capacity.

The news release says the ministry is dealing with emergency preparedness, health directors, health workers and nurses, as well as provincial medical officials, to ensure that First Nations are incorporated into provincial plans.