COVID-19 could kill 22,000, even with strict containment measures, federal officials say.

Federal health officials say there could be nearly 32,000 cases of COVID-19 and between 500 and 700 deaths in Canada by April 16 – and between 11,000 and 22,000 deaths during the pandemic, even with relatively strong controls in place.

The projection was revealed on Thursday morning when officials released models of how the COVID-19 crisis might unfold in the country, and suggested that containment measures, such as physical distance and quarantine, could be in place for the coming months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that continuing with these measures would not be easy, as the first wave of the virus could last until the summer, with other outbreaks that followed.

Trudeau said he could not predict how long these measures will be needed, but said that some experts estimate that it will take six to eight months to develop a vaccine, while others suggest that it could take between one and 18 months.

He urged Canadians to take action on what he called the “generation challenge” and said that Canada was at a “crossroads” between the best and the worst.

“It will be the new standard until a vaccine is developed,” he said.

Longer-term projections examine scenarios involving rigorous controls (1 to 10% of the infected population, called the “green zone” scenario), weaker controls (25 to 50% of the infected population, “blue zone”) and no control at all (70 to 80 percent of those infected, the “red zone”).

If approximately 2.5 to 5% of the population were infected, this would mean between 934,000 and 1.9 million cases. It would also mean up to 22,000 deaths and between 23,000 and 46,000 ICU admissions.

If no containment measures had been taken (which was not the case in Canada), authorities said there would have been around 300,000 deaths.

Officials said the workload in Canada doubled every three to five days, which is considered a relatively positive trajectory compared to other countries. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said this was largely due to lessons learned from other countries on how tight controls can limit the spread of the virus.

Tam said she hopes Canada can stay in the green zone and keep infections and deaths relatively low.

“Prevent every death we can”

She warned that measures that can create “hardship” are essential to keep ICU admissions and deaths as low as possible.

“We cannot prevent every death, but we must prevent every death that we can,” she said.

Tam said it was too early to know how close Canada is nationally to a “peak” in transmission. But she warned that even if we start to see a drop in communications, Canadians will have to stay the course with preventive measures to prevent the pandemic from reigniting.

“What we do together now will save us more time to better understand the virus and develop treatments and vaccines,” she said.

“We are the authors of our fate. Together, we can chart the epidemic curve.”

Tam said that if 2.5% of the population were infected, it would strain the health system.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says the models are “imperfect” but can help understand the state and trajectory of the pandemic and the effect of health measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. 1:03

Tam said officials will monitor the course of the epidemic and its trajectory, and “recalibrate” the guidelines for Canadians based on the curve.

“It is a fairly dynamic process,” she said.

Managers are working to improve testing and laboratory capacity to detect and track cases.

The analysis of the number of people who could be infected, get sick or die from the virus occurs just before the long weekend of vacation.

Tam said the models are “imperfect” but can help people understand the state of the pandemic and where it could go, as well as the effect of public health measures on the transmission of the virus.

Repeated advice

Trudeau has repeatedly told Canadians that the speed and extent of the spread of the virus will largely depend on the thoroughness with which Canadians follow public health advice, including physical distance, hand washing and home care whenever possible.

Several provinces have already released projections. Ontario Estimates Deaths In Province could reach 3,000 to 15,000 during the pandemic, which could last up to two years.

Tam a warned that the models who are trying to predict how many people could become infected and die from the new coronavirus are not “crystal balls” and that it is important to focus on what is happening in real time.

How the projections materialize depends largely on the actions of individuals and governments, she said.