COVID-19 could kill between 1,200 and 9,000 by the end of the month, warn Quebec public health officials

Public health experts from the Quebec government predict that between 1,200 and 9,000 people could die from COVID-19 by the end of the month, although authorities are quick to add that they believe the current trajectory of mortality is near the bottom of this range.

Prediction models are released due to increased public pressure on political leaders, in Canada and abroad, to be transparent as to why drastic isolation and physical distancing are necessary.

Public health officials in Quebec had been reluctant to do so, citing the enormous uncertainty surrounding the calculations. Prime Minister François Legault, however, insisted that the projections be made public.

Quebec has published two scenarios on what could happen by April 30.

One is optimistic: it predicts 29,212 confirmed cases, with up to 1,404 people hospitalized at the same time and 1,263 deaths.

The other scenario is pessimistic: 59,845 confirmed cases, with up to 3,208 people hospitalized at the same time and 8,860 deaths.

Until there, 150 deaths in Quebec have been assigned to COVID-19. There are now 583 people in the hospital.

Richard Massé, senior public health advisor to the government, provided details of the screenings at a press conference in Quebec.

Legault will not be present for the publication of the projections, but in his daily briefing earlier Tuesday, the Prime Minister hinted that he wanted Quebeckers to interpret the figures stoically.

“I don’t want people to be alarmed by the pessimistic scenario,” he said. “Obviously, when you see the expected number of deaths, this may seem worrisome.”

The worst prospects were based, he said, on what happened in Italy and Spain – two countries that were among the hardest hit by the virus. Quebec’s trajectory is not like these countries, said Legault.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province’s highest public health official, also said earlier today that Quebec is “closer to the optimistic scenario than the pessimistic.”

Arruda said April will be a critical month to determine if this remains true.