COVID-19: emergency aid for small businesses hit hard

A wage subsidy, tax deferrals and $ 10 billion available in loans to keep businesses afloat were part of the federal government’s small business economic support program announced Wednesday and at the end of last week.

Experts say these are all important and welcome measures, but they will not be enough to save many companies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even with this package, many companies will still have to make painful decisions,” said Frances Donald, chief economist at Manulife Investment Management. “It’s just not enough.”

Overall, the government is investing $ 82 billion to help combat the financial impact of COVID-19.

That figure includes a tax deferral program, Ottawa estimates, that will leave $ 55 billion in the hands of Canadians, as well as $ 27 billion in direct support.

Direct assistance, up to $ 10 billion is allocated to cover employment insurance benefits for people who cannot work due to illness, self-isolation, caregiving sick person or child care issues. Another $ 5 billion is set aside for entrepreneurs, freelancers and concert economy workers who would not have been covered by existing employment insurance rules.

Many workers and small business operators experienced an immediate cash crisis.

“It’s just incredible how quickly things have happened,” said Allan Skok, who runs a day spa chain. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think things would have moved as fast as they did.”

Allan Skok, president of Sanctuary Day Spas, plans to use the government assistance program. (Submitted by Sanctuary Day Spas)

There are two main types of small business assistance: a loan program and a wage subsidy.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has announced that he will see the government directly pay 10% of the wages of some small businesses, non-profit organizations and charities that keep workers on the payroll.

“We need businesses to keep going so they can keep their employees,” said Morneau. “This is effective immediately and will help keep Canadians working.”

The grant will last three months, with a maximum of $ 1,375 per employee and $ 25,000 per employer.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said nothing was at stake with regard to additional assistance from Ottawa. (Blair Gable / Reuters)

Skok says he will accept Morneau’s offer. As president of Sanctuary Day Spas, Skok has just laid off 75 staff who worked at the chain’s five branches in Ontario.

He also has no jobs for the 100 entrepreneurs who serve the business.

Skok also had to let go of 10 employees who support Massago, an on-demand mobile application that sends massage therapists to clients. 350 other entrepreneurs, mainly part-time massage therapists, did not receive any application work during the epidemic.

Skok has laid off dozens of employees from its Sanctuary Day Day wellness chain, including this one in Newmarket, Ontario. (Submitted by Sanctuary Day Spas)

The only people left on his payroll are seven key managers. Skok says he will take all the help available to hang on to them, hoping he will be able to reopen soon.

“It all depends on how long it will last and there is no play book here, that is the hard part. There is a shelf life as to how long we can keep them.”

European countries are doing more

Although the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is largely in favor of the business assistance program, its president, Dan Kelly, says the 10% wage subsidy is far from enough.

A survey by CFIB members over the weekend found that half of the companies responding had already seen sales decline. One in four businesses said they could not survive a significant drop in revenue for more than a month.

Dan Kelly, President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said Denmark’s aid program was more responsive to the needs of Canadians. (CFIB)

Kelly says businesses need more money to keep workers and be able to pay for food and shelter to keep the economy going.

He cites Denmark as an example of what is needed: “If you keep your employees, the government will collect 75 percent of wages up to around $ 5,000 a month. And then the employer must make up the difference.”

Donald, the Manulife economist, agrees that more is needed to keep workers on board.

“Most of what we have seen in this package helps us at the margins, but that will not prevent large-scale layoffs.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, Morneau did not commit to increasing the subsidy, but said nothing was at stake.

Will the loans work?

The other key way for small businesses to get help is through the $ 10 billion credit fund created to lend money to businesses so they can continue operating.

For many small businesses shocked by the sudden impact of COVID-19, a big operational problem is paying the rent. In a trendy district of Toronto, the owner of Kim Nails and Spa is worried. Kim Nguyen saw its sales drop rapidly before it even had to close under a city-wide and provincial emergency order.

WATCH | What the federal COVID-19 program will mean for small businesses:

Small businesses forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic are watching closely how the federal government’s $ 82 billion aid package will deliver. 2h00

With no income, Nguyen will soon have to lay off his seven full-time employees and his four part-time employees. And even without employees, she only has enough money to cover a monthly rent payment – $ 6,000.

She does not know how the government loan program will work and is rather hoping for a landlord rental rebate or legislation to protect commercial tenants.

Skok also faces difficult conversations with five different owners for its businesses. He is anxious to know what the terms of government loans will be.

“If it is a favorable credit at our disposal, I would certainly be the first in line,” said Skok. “I would use this to help pay the rent and help pay the staff and do what we need to do.”

And there may be many more small business owners to recover from the fallout from COVID-19.

“We are only at the very beginning of a period that will be distressing for many Canadians,” said Donald, predicting that there will be many more government assistance programs coming.