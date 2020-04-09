COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Alberta to Peak at the End of May, According to Province

Alberta’s supply of ventilators, intensive care beds and personal protective equipment is expected to be sufficient to handle a peak expected next month in COVID-19 cases, according to modeling information released Wednesday.

According to the most likely scenario, revealed for the first time by Prime Minister Jason Kenney in a television address on Tuesday, Alberta would see up to 800,000 confirmed and suspected infections and between 400 and 3,100 deaths by the end of summer.

The peak case is expected to occur in mid-May.

In this scenario, the peak hospitalization would be at the end of May, with approximately 818 Albertans requiring hospitalization. About 232 patients are expected to require intensive care by the end of May and early June.

“Modeling is an estimate based on the best known data when the model was developed,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Alberta.

“But we will continue to adjust it based on new data and evidence from Alberta. So you will see … this model evolves over time.”

Albertans can help bring the numbers down further by following public health rules to prevent the spread of the virus, she added.

“Changing the total number of infections in the province is in our hands,” said Hinshaw. “Every action makes a difference.”

The province updated its COVID-19 case numbers before the press conference began.

Alberta reported 50 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,423. Three other deaths have been reported, bringing the total to date to 29. There have been 519 recoveries.

Accelerate the response of the health system

As a precaution, Alberta is increasing its capacity for intensive care, ventilation and personal protective equipment based on a high, but less likely scenario.

In the high scenario, 1,570 Albertans would require hospital beds in early May, 392 of these cases requiring intensive care.

The elevated model would see up to a million infections and between 500 and 6,600 deaths.

The system cannot handle an “extreme” scenario

An extreme model, with 1.6 million infections and 16,000 to 32,000 deaths in total, was provided to show how the virus would have spread had Alberta not taken mitigation measures such as closure businesses, schools and public buildings, and encourage people to stay at home.

Alberta’s health care system would not be able to handle this scenario.

Information released Wednesday describes the assumptions used by health officials to develop their models.

The most likely scenario includes the assumption that each person with COVID-19 will infect one to two other people. Other hypotheses include that not all cases will be detected, that there is no asymptomatic transmission and that patients are infectious for 5-10 days.

For health system planning purposes, the scenarios assume that all intensive care patients will need a ventilator and that, as a general rule, 14% of people with COVID-19 will need to be hospitalized, of which 5% will have need intensive care.

Unlike other jurisdictions that have used data from other places to project the spread of the virus, Alberta uses the data collected through its own testing and surveillance. Officials say the models are fluid and will change as new information arrives.

More intensive care beds ready by the end of April

Alberta predicts that 1,081 additional intensive care beds will be ready by the end of April and 447 more ventilators, bringing the total number of ventilators for COVID-19 patients from 314 to 761.

Additional ventilators come from a number of sources, including the NAIT and SAIT respiratory therapy programs, the STARS Air Ambulance, private surgical facilities, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Transport, anesthesia and pediatric devices that can be used for mechanical ventilation represent another 305 units; Another 65 are new purchases by the province.

The stock of personal protective equipment is more than sufficient until the end of April and until May. Alberta health services are posting shortages for the month of June, but officials say that does not take into account orders that should be filled by then.

The province is adding another 315 acute care beds by the end of April through measures that include postponing non-emergency procedures.

Alberta Health Services intends to increase the staff of the ICU by increasing training for nurses, hiring recently retired health workers and relocating graduate nurses to their placements can start working.

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said government should plan for the worst-case scenario and reiterated her call on the government to take charge of staffing retirement homes and to prevent employees from working on several sites.

Notley is also concerned about reports that health workers are encouraged to wash and reuse their N95 masks.

“There is a shortage, we have to start being honest about it,” she said.

Although AHS believes it has enough masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), AHS Executive Director, Dr. Verna Yiu, said that they should also be careful.

Yiu said the Public Health Agency of Canada has recommendations for sterilizing and reusing N95 masks.

Kenney asked AHS to “go as large as possible” in the supply of supplies. He said that Alberta is willing to share with the other provinces if they get more PPE than necessary.

“I hope the models are wrong”

In an address to Albertans on Tuesday evening, Kenney outlined two possible scenarios for the pandemic in Alberta.

Under the “likely” scenario, Alberta would reach the peak of infections in mid-May. From the start of the epidemic to the end of the summer, the province could see up to 800,000 infections in total and between 400 and 3,100 deaths.

According to a more severe but less likely “high” scenario, infections in Alberta would peak in early May, with up to a million infections in total and between 500 and 6,600 deaths.

In his widely watched Tuesday speech, Kenney said public health orders to stop the spread of the new coronavirus may have to stay in place until the end of May.

“As difficult as it will be, it is the only ethical choice when thousands of lives are still at stake,” said Kenney.

“To be honest, I hope the models are wrong.”