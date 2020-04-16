COVID-19 in Quebec: protracted public health emergency, crises continue in retirement homes

Quebec has 14,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 487 people died. There are 984 people hospitalized, including 218 in intensive care – 12 fewer than Tuesday. Here is a guide to the numbers.

The province has extended its declaration of a public health emergency until April 24.

Prime Minister François Legault is attractive to people with healthcare experience to help in nursing homes across the province.

Experts say there are risks and rewards to open schools in Quebec sooner than later.

Montreal gives Loans of $ 50,000 to 1,000 small businesses in the city.

Quebec has declared a public health emergency for the first time in a month, and the government is extending it until April 24.

The declaration of emergency (it is not a state of emergency) gives more power to the Minister of Health Danielle McCann and allows the government, for example, to ban rallies and restrict access to different regions of the province.

It was first published from March 29 to April 16. Wednesday evening, the provincial government renewed it.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec should peak (or at least reach a plateau) this weekend, according to public health forecasts.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health in Quebec, says the curve is already starting to flatten, indicating that the physical distancing measures are working.

The positive outlook even prompted Legault to suggest sending the children back to school and daycare as soon as possible. Experts say there are risks and rewards to such a movement.

It’s another story in long-term care homes, where staff keep crying labor conditions the number of COVID-19 cases among them is increasing, and some of their colleagues come to work.

Prime Minister François Legault says that the shortage of staff has long affected homes, both in private and public establishments. The loss of dozens of nurses and personal support workers as a result of sick leave and quarantine has paralyzed many homes.

He said there was a shortage of about 2,000 workers.

Families feel desperate as they struggle to reach their loved ones at home and have discovered how they are doing.

Medical specialists say they weren’t told where to help

Wednesday, Legault does a call to medical specialists to help in homes. He noted that many of these doctors found themselves released by canceled surgeries and elective procedures.

Legault’s request raised eyebrows because the Federation of Medical Specialists of Quebec says it has been helping the government for weeks.

Federation President Dr. Diane Francoeur said the province was unsure of what it wanted doctors to do the first time it asked, and still hasn’t told them where to go .

Legault says he wants them to support nurses in nursing homes. Whatever their duties, they would be paid about $ 211 an hour.

A resident cries while talking to her son on the sidewalk of the Résidence Floralies Lasalle. Eighteen residents have died in the past three weeks. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

Montreal to provide $ 50,000 in loans to small businesses

Meanwhile, Montreal mayor Valérie Plante says the city is in good financial health and will not raise taxes anytime soon. The city posted a budget surplus of $ 250 million in 2019, said Plante.

The city announced Wednesday that it will move forward loans up to $ 50,000 to nearly 1,000 businesses hard hit by the pandemic over the next two weeks, while it awaits the $ 40 million promised by the Quebec government.

Businesses will not have to repay the principal on these loans for the first six months, the advisor said. Luc Rabouin, member of the city’s executive committee in charge of economic development.