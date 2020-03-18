COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: Province declares state of emergency after case number doubles

16 cases reported in total, including eight new since Tuesday.

2 cases are confirmed and 14 cases suspected

1 new case did not demonstrate a link with recent trips.

The top doc predicts that at least 30 percent of Saskatchewan residents will eventually contract the virus.

Public gatherings are now limited to 50 people, compared to 250 people.

Gymnasiums and casinos closed.

Restaurants can remain open, but may be limited to takeout only.

Provincial government employees said they work from home.

Saskatoon inmates released early due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Government of Saskatchewan has declared a state of emergency after the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases doubled from eight to 16 in one day.

The province arose new strict rules, including the ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people. Restaurants and bars must keep half their seats empty or limit the number of customers to 50.

“All [establishments] must be able to ensure a social distance of one to two meters between customers, “depending on the province.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations are exempt from this rule, “but must have processes to maintain a separation of one to two meters”.

All gymnasiums, casinos and bingo halls must close.

Shortly after the announcement, a group of 197 Saskatchewan doctors asked all other businesses to close or “transform their businesses to eliminate people-to-people interaction”.

“Please, we beg you, join us in fighting this disease,” they said. You can read the full letter here.

The provincial government has also asked all employees who can work from home to do so immediately.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will end all elective or elective surgery starting next Monday.

FSIN declares its own state of emergency

Shortly after the province’s announcement, the Federation of Sovereign Aboriginal First Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, declared its own state of emergency.

“Many of our First Nations are not prepared for this pandemic as it continues to escalate in our region,” FSIN chief Bobby Cameron said in a statement.

“Some of our First Nations do not have health services or do not have access to the supplies and medications necessary to control the spread of COVID-19 and cases continue to increase across the province.”

“We have to isolate ourselves”

“We will succeed together,” said Prime Minister Scott Moe of the growing crisis. “But we all have our responsibilities and we must take them seriously.”

Moe said he heard anecdotal evidence from some travelers returning from abroad and staying outside the community.

“We just can’t do that,” he said. “We have to isolate ourselves.”

Fifteen of the province’s 16 COVID-19 cases are good enough to isolate themselves at home, said Dr. Saqib Shahab, head of the Saskatchewan medical health unit at a press conference with Moe Wednesday afternoon.

One of the new cases may be a case of community transmission (not related to travel), depending on a government press release published shortly before the press conference.

“We have a case where the contact investigation has not yet shown a link to the trip,” the statement said.

“We have to stop,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical officer of health for Saskatchewan, said on Wednesday. (CBC)

Shahab was asked about this section of the press release.

“We have no evidence of community transmission at this stage,” he said. “We expect this to happen at some point.”

“Hopefully it will slow the risk”

Shahab said the spread of the virus is rapid but remains manageable as long as people take the right steps.

“It’s time to bend over and calm down for a while,” said Shahab. “I hope this will slow the risk of takeoff faster than it should.”

Shahab said he expects at least 30 percent of the Saskatchewan population to eventually contract COVID-19, two to five percent of these cases requiring intensive care.

He said the health system can handle a gradual increase in cases over the next eight to 12 months, but not an immediate increase in intensive cases.

“This is exactly the point of any social distancing,” he said.

Moe echoed a serious warning issued earlier by Shahab.

“If we are not able to flatten the curve, there is no health system in the world that will be able to manage what is going to happen.”

2 flights marked

The province again encouraged all returnees from across Canada to isolate themselves for 14 days and reported on two recent international flights in particular:

Sunwing flight WG540 March 14 from Cancun to Regina.

Sunwing flight WG496 March 14 from Cabo San Lucas to Regina.

Anyone who was on one of these flights is asked to isolate themselves and actively monitor themselves for symptoms.

And here I thought the 6.5 hour delay was going to be the worst thing about my return flight from Cancun. https://t.co/NNIp1ATvcg & mdash;@ ehose2110

Details on 8 new cases

Demographic information was released on the eight new cases on Wednesday.

The new cases were listed as follows:

A person in his thirties who was tested in Regina.

A person in their 40s who has been tested following close contact with a previously reported suspected positive in Saskatchewan.

A person in his twenties who was tested in Saskatoon after a trip from Tennessee.

A person in his twenties who was tested in Saskatoon after a trip to Oregon, Nevada and Edmonton.

A person in his forties who was tested in Saskatoon after traveling from Vancouver.

A person of unknown age who was tested at Moose Jaw after a trip from Vancouver.

A person of unknown age who was tested in Regina after traveling from Cancun, Mexico.

A person of unknown age who was tested in Regina after a trip from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Below is a breakdown of the first eight cases reported by the province.

Stricter social distancing advice

Shahab encouraged people to cancel gatherings such as weddings and birthday parties.

“My own personal recommendation is that now is not the time to have this great indoor gathering,” said Shahab. “Children at school house, even if you want to have an appointment, maybe one or two people, not 20 people in the basement. “

Earlier, Shahab had ordered that no public gathering of more than 250 people in one room take place.

Here is a breakdown of the number of people tested and the total number of tests performed on Monday. Some people have been tested more than once.

FSIN requests the closing of liquor stores

Earlier on Tuesday, the FSIN called on the province to close all liquor stores, saying that alcohol would only encourage rallies. The FSIN expressed its concerns on Twitter.

“If our province closes all schools and all casinos, it makes sense that this same measure should be applied to liquor stores and establishments,” the group tweeted to government Scott Moe.

“Alcohol creates and increases situations of high risk behavior and encourages groups to come together, which will only contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the province. It is also a growing problem in the North, with smugglers increasing criminal activity. ”

Alcohol creates and increases situations of high risk behavior and encourages groups to come together, which will only contribute to the spread of Covid-19 in the province. It is also a growing problem in the North, with smugglers increasing criminal activity. & mdash;@fsinations

Cameron said he sent a letter to Moe and the Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), Gene Makowsky, Wednesday morning.

The letter came after the SLGA announced Tuesday that it would close the casinos in Regina and Moose Jaw.

“With the liquor stores still operating, the reality is that they still sell to people who are smugglers in our First Nations,” said Cameron.

“Now add COVID-19 to this. This is something our leaders and our First Nations should not worry about … the focus should be on the safety, health and well-being of members First Nations. “

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations calls on Premier Scott Moe to close the province’s liquor stores in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Cameron said he was concerned that addicts always congregate in living rooms and play VLTs. He said this represents an opportunity for the virus to spread while the province encourages people to stay at home.

To date, of the 16 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, two have been found in the north of the province. One of them, a person in his thirties who had traveled to Nigeria and Germany, tested positive in Southend, Saskatchewan. – located 600 kilometers northeast of Saskatoon – March 11.

1/2 We know that someone with mild symptoms from a First Nations community in Saskatchewan is assumed to be positive for # COVID19. Confirmation tests are underway. & mdash;@GCIndigenous

Shahab said he was particularly concerned about the spread of the virus in the North.

SaskPower interrupts collections

SaskPower announced on Wednesday that it will stop collections and stop disconnecting late payment customers.

“We know the impact of the current pandemic can affect household finances, and that is why we are taking these steps today,” said Shawn Schmidt, vice president of distribution and customer services for the Crown corporation.

“Flexible payment terms will continue to be available to customers during the pandemic. All customers will ultimately be responsible for paying for the energy they use.”

Special Saskatoon Council Meeting

Saskatoon City Council has called a special COVID-19 meeting for Thursday at City Hall.

“A report is coming,” said the city. on his website. “The meeting should be broadcast live.”

It will start at 12 noon. CST Thursday.