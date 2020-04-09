COVID-19 is expected to result in an unemployment rate of 5% to 85% – what does this mean for Canada?

Over the days and weeks, the numbers illustrating how paralyzed the country’s economy has become because of the coronavirus pandemic are increasing.

One of these figures arrived Tuesday, when Alberta Premier Jason Kenney released projections to bring the province’s unemployment rate to 25%.

This is a shocking figure in a country used to single-digit unemployment, but it is what happens during a pandemic when a country deliberately shuts down its economy. The situation is unprecedented and records will no doubt be broken.

Faced with these intimidating figures, the most important aspect is the duration of the situation.

In the past year, the national economy and the labor market have been relatively healthy. In February, the unemployment rate in the country was 5.6% and 245,000 jobs had been created in the previous 12 months. In Alberta, the unemployment rate was 7.2%.

Economists suggest that the unemployment rate in Canada is currently around 20%. Statistics Canada will release data on the employment front on Thursday, but it will only provide an overview since the survey only reflects the period until mid-March.

The economic situation continues to be volatile as businesses and governments adapt to conditions that can change daily.

Air Canada, which operates in one of the hardest hit sectors of the economy, is a good example. On March 30, the airline ad layoffs for 16,500 employees, but on Wednesday he said he would rehire all.

Alberta hit hard

Alberta will likely be the hardest hit province in the coming months as it is hampered not only by the pandemic, but also by records low oil prices.

Premier of Manitoba said Wednesday he expects his province feel better economically than Alberta.

Unemployment in Banff is supposed to be around 85%, a bewildering situation given that the hill station community usually has “Help Wanted” signs hung in the window before almost all stores, hotels and restaurants.

Alberta will easily overtake and could even double the previous unemployment record, which was 12.4% in 1984.

The unemployment rate may not reach the 25% predicted by Kenney – or the province may well exceed it.

“Unfortunately, that is realistic,” said Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist at Alberta Central, who oversees the province’s credit unions. “This is the state of the economy right now given the sharp drop in economic activity in Alberta, but also in Canada in general, with all measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“We are seeing a lot of layoffs everywhere in various industries.”

Some provincial leaders are starting to talk about when certain measures could be relaxed, allowing other businesses to open up. They are also starting to talk about what the economic stimulus package might look like.

St-Arnaud will monitor how many people will not have a job to return because their businesses cannot survive. These people will remain trapped in the pool of unemployed Canadians until they find a new job.

Likewise, he says he will focus on whether people can stay afloat financially in a country that ranks among the highest in the world in terms of household debt.

These two situations will be more important, he said, than the height of the unemployment spike.

According to various debt indicators, St-Arnaud said that Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario are the most vulnerable to the economic shock of the pandemic, while Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan are the least.

“Based on some of the polls we’ve done and an analysis, I expect unemployment in Alberta to be at least 25%, at least half a million Albertans unemployed,” said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday. (Ed Middleton / CBC)

The situation in British Columbia and Ontario, where housing costs have increased significantly in recent years, is of particular concern because many households have no financial cushion.

“So what happens when they lose their jobs? Could we get to a point where you have to sell your assets, that is, your house, because that is a big part of their wealth ? ” Said St-Arnaud.

“Drastic and dramatic”

There have already been more than three million EI claims in the past month, and the Conference Board of Canada expects Canada to lose about 2.8 million jobs in March and April.

“The situation is dramatic and dramatic. It is nothing like what we have seen before, certainly in the modern survey data we have. But it will be short lived,” said Pedro Antunes, chief economist of Conference Board.

“The impact is self-imposed – we look for our health first. We deliberately shut down the economy.”

Employment growth will start to accelerate in May and accelerate in the second half of 2020, according to the Conference Board, assuming that social distancing measures are gradually relaxed.

As health is the top priority, the economy remains on hold. This is why the negative labor market figures will only increase.

Although shocking at first glance, the real fear is how long they stay.