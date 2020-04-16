COVID-19: Major world economies on track for worst quarterly decline in history

The flood of negative economic indicators caused by COVID-19 is expected to reach epic proportions in the second quarter, with the world’s major economies on the verge of an unprecedented decline.

“I don’t think it is certain that the second quarter of this year will have the worst numbers for any major economy in history,” said Brett House, deputy chief economist at Scotiabank Economics.

In the United States, Morgan Stanley economists predict a 30.1% drop in gross domestic product from April to June compared to last year.

The Bank of Canada says there could be a similar drop in GDP in this country, with economic activity 15 to 30 percent weaker in the second quarter of the year compared to the end of 2019. But the bank also said there was no interest in releasing an official forecast for the second quarter.

“The outlook is too uncertain at this stage to provide complete forecasts,” the bank said. said Wednesday in his policy announcement.

Scotiabank House said recessions normally happen over several quarters. “In this case, we compress the slowdown into one [quarter]. This means that the sharpness is particularly pronounced. And that’s why we get these record numbers. “

Watch: COVID-19 will hit the economy hard

The global economy will be hit three times harder by COVID-19 than it was by the 2008 financial crisis, but is expected to rebound – in the long term, according to the IMF. 1:31

Historical figures, the dizzying speed of the recession, centered job losses in the labor-intensive service sector, the unpredictability of the virus and the long-term effect on consumer behavior from the COVID-19 recession an unprecedented situation. economic history. All of these factors also make it virtually impossible to determine how long it will take to recover.

“For the first time, economists base their economic forecasts on medical forecasts. This creates a fog of uncertainty, “said Frances Donald, chief economist and head of macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management.

“And that leads the major central banks, including the Bank of Canada, to raise their hands and say ‘forecast? We just can’t do it. ‘”

More indicators

Many other new indicators testify to the unprecedented nature of the economic downturn.

Statistics Canada normally publishes monthly GDP data 60 days after the end of the period. But the pandemic prompted the agency to produce on Wednesday what it calls a quick estimate of GDP for March, even before the publication of several indicators for February.

According to Stats Can, its estimate indicates a drop of about 9% in March, the largest month-long drop in GDP since the series began in 1961.

Watch: World economy to experience worst year since Great Depression

Beaten by the coronavirus epidemic, the world economy in 2020 will experience its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s, according to the latest press release from the International Monetary Fund. 3:01

Canada is also struck by the collapse in oil prices, caused by a price war between OPEC members, Saudi Arabia and Russia, but which has worsened exponentially due to global closings.

An International Energy Agency (IEA) report released Wednesday said world demand for oil will fall by another 29 million barrels per April day, a record decline to levels not seen since the mid-1990s. The IEA also said that the unsold oil buildup in the first half of the year “threatened to overwhelm the logistics of the oil industry – ships, pipelines and storage tanks – in the coming weeks. “

COVID-19 also lowered Canadian home sales by 14% in March. But even that number is obsolete.

Take the first numbers for Toronto, Canada’s largest real estate market, which shows a 64% drop in listings in the first two weeks of April and 80% lower sales.

“The people in the market are serious buyers, but the volume has dropped significantly,” said Cailey Heaps Estrin, general manager of Heaps Estrin Real Estate in Toronto.

She said they had a number of sales including one this week with three bidders who sold over $ 100,000 in demand. But she said they don’t go out proactively and don’t market ads.

“We have video meetings with people who are preparing to launch their ads once [lockdowns] are lifted. ”

The stock markets and the economy are in shock from COVID-19. (Alex Kraus / Bloomberg News)

But even when travel restrictions and social distancing are relaxed, few economists expect the whole economy to come back to life.

“It’s pretty easy for us to restart a manufacturing plant and get widgets out on a treadmill,” said Frances Donald of Manulife. “It is much more difficult to tell people to ‘shake hands, go to the movies, sit in a restaurant’ when they still feel that their personal safety is at risk.

“This recession, the duration of it, will really depend on the evolution of the virus.”