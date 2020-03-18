COVID-19 not only tests governments, it tests citizens

Justin Trudeau gave another update on Tuesday in front of Trudeau Cottage on the latest steps the federal government is taking to help Canadians. He also devoted a significant portion of his remarks to highlighting what Canadians themselves can do – highlighting an attraction that has been at the heart of the government’s message since the start of the crisis.

“Right now, we must all work together,” said the Prime Minister. “The result is this. Each of us can make choices that help the people around us. In fact, we can make choices that will save lives. If we act now – even if it sounds like a big question – things will be better tomorrow. “

The government does not demand many citizens every day. But the coronavirus calls for a new era of active citizenship, social solidarity and personal and shared responsibility.

Canadian citizenship is not entirely without responsibilities. Citizens are expected to pay their taxes, respect the law and respect the rights of their fellow citizens.

But beyond waiting for us to adhere to these basic parameters, governments do not ask us or demand much from us. Actual calls to sacrifice are rare.

Representative democracy delegates most of the responsibility for studying and deciding public policy to deputies and ministers. Public sentiment affects these decisions, but it is widely accepted that most people are too busy with their own direct responsibilities (family, work, personal health) to pay close attention to what is going on in and around Parliament.

We hope people will vote every few years, but there is no penalty for not doing so, and the election will have results regardless of how many or how many people vote.

Canadians are not otherwise docile. We donate to charities and contribute to community organizations, churches and schools. But even our wars are now fought without calls for large contributions or personal sacrifice.

Mobilize the home front

Think of the fierce debate over carbon taxes – where even the promise of full rebates is not enough to silence critics who condemn the idea that anyone should pay more to reduce climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions .

The two world wars of the 20th century may offer the closest comparison to what is being asked or asked of Canadians now – not only because there was conscription for military service, but because the home front experienced rationing and calls to do the patriotic thing in carpooling to save fuel (“When you drive alone, you drive with Hitler” read a poster of the time). Canadians were even invited to refrain from gossip.

The social changes brought about by the coronavirus are already extraordinary, and the government is now speaking to Canadians in completely unknown ways.

A Tim Hortons with its closed dining room is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)

Schools are closed, restaurants and other businesses have closed or cut their services, large public gatherings are effectively prohibited. Canadians are asked to stay at home as much as possible and to refrain from collecting things like toilet paper – and the Prime Minister regularly reminds people how to practice good hygiene.

“I know people would probably prefer to continue as usual. So do I. But we must all take all necessary measures through social distancing to protect our health and that of others,” said Trudeau on Tuesday. “Stay home as much as possible. Don’t go outside unless you absolutely have to. Work away from home if you can. Let the kids run around the house a bit.”

It is surely the first time that a Prime Minister has officially proposed whether our children should be able to show up at home.

But the underlying point is serious: by taking personal responsibility, we can protect ourselves not only ourselves but each other. Here is an answer to the question of what we owe each other. If each of us does our part, we will all be better off.

A shared responsibility

At the individual level, government is always request citizens to act, not to force them. This probably reflects how difficult it would be to directly apply social distancing. But it also puts more emphasis on the personal and shared responsibility that citizens must exercise.

This ethos of active citizenship and social solidarity could also go beyond what the government specifically asks citizens to do now.

Ezra Klein, American journalist and author, observed this week, there is a significant knowledge gap between those who follow the conversation on Twitter closely and those who are not attached to the news cycle. “If you tweet a lot on #FlattenTheCurve,” he wrote, “also make sure to send emails or call people in your life to convince them to take precautions.”

In moments of last weekend when it was not clear that the latest self-isolation advice was being sent to air travelers arriving in Canada from other countries, informed citizens would, for example, have decided that ‘They were responsible for disseminating the appropriate information. information to friends and family, in the hope that it will be shared as widely as possible.

By asking citizens to participate actively in the fight against the coronavirus, the government is undoubtedly motivated by a desire to reduce the burden of official health services. But the objective of smoothing the curve is, at least in part, a test of citizenship and social cohesion – it is not only a test of governments and authorities.

The flip side of governments that ask citizens to make sacrifices and shoulder their responsibilities is the promise that governments will not only provide health care and protection, but also support for those who cannot work and to businesses that cannot operate. Trudeau government could announce new measures about it today.

If the threat of the coronavirus produces a new spirit of citizenship and solidarity, political leaders could hope to exploit similar sentiments to combat the threat of climate change.

But the biggest challenge right now could be to maintain that sense of shared responsibility and sacrifice. It is encouraging that our confidence in the institutions has actually increased in recent weeks. But it is unlikely that all of this will end in the coming weeks.

“We don’t know exactly how long it will take, whether it will take weeks or months,” Trudeau said on Tuesday. “But we know that every step of the way will be there to support each other. This is what Canadians are doing. ”

We are all in there. But we could be together for quite a while.