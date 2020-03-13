COVID-19-positive cancer patient waits in isolation for more information

When Lynne Ballantyne arrived at the Juravinski Cancer Center for her radiation therapy appointment on Wednesday, she was immediately brought into a room and had to wait.

Shortly thereafter, two people in protective gear and masks entered the room and told Lynne, 76, that she had been directly exposed to COVID-19.

They gave her a mask to wear, she was asked to go home and isolate herself.

This is the scene Lynne described to her daughter Carrie, who was waiting for her in the car that day.

Lynne was one of 11 cancer patients who had direct contact on Monday with a Juravinski radiation oncologist who had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Carrie was also present when her mother met the doctor.

Carrie worries about what will happen to her mother, her upcoming treatments and says that she is not satisfied with the way her mother was told, what she was told and that until at present, there has been no follow-up from the hospital.

Carrie and her mom don’t know what it all means – what happens to Lynne’s therapy plan? Why are they not tested?

Carrie said she was not blaming the doctor, she was just “angry” because they had not been contacted earlier.

“There are reports (they) discovered at 10 a.m. Tuesday evening, we didn’t go (to the hospital) until noon Wednesday, why didn’t they contact us?

“They had 14 hours to contact (11) people,” said Carrie.

After Lynne’s radiation therapy for skin cancer, they both met a doctor who looked “very healthy” – they didn’t know much, the doctor was about to start feeling symptoms and would soon be positive for COVID-19.

Local health officials confirmed on Wednesday that Lynne’s doctor, a radiation oncologist at the Hamilton Health Sciences cancer center, contracted COVID-19 while traveling to Hawaii. The 32-year-old doctor from Burlington, Ontario is now isolated, but had been in contact with 11 cancer patients, five non-medical staff, three doctors and a senior resident when she returned to work. .

Hamilton Health Sciences, Oncology and Palliative Care vice president Dr. Ralph Meyer told CBC News on Thursday that, to his knowledge, public health had been in contact with all patients.

He could not confirm whether hospital staff had contacted all of those directly affected, although he said it was their “intention” to do so.

“We have a role to play, public health has a role to play and as we coordinate this, it is understandable that patients can receive messages or that a patient’s family can receive a message that seems incomplete to them”, said Meyer.

“We are trying to improve this, in particular by reassuring those who think it is in their interest to continue treatment next week.”

In a press event on Wednesday, health officials said that when the incident took place, they “were able to react very quickly.”

Halton medical officer Hamidah Meghani, Hamilton medical officer Elizabeth Richardson, and Hamilton Health Sciences chief Barry Lumb, Barry Lumb, chief medical officer of Hamilton Health Sciences, updated the media in Oakville on Wednesday. (Samantha Craggs / CBC)

But Carrie said she didn’t feel it was the case with her mom.

She says Lynne missed a call from Hamilton Public Health at 2 p.m. Wednesday and even though her mother called them back, she has not yet heard from the health services. Carrie added that she was not contacted personally, but that she made the decision to isolate herself and inform her local health authority in Brant County.

The fact that her mother has cancer in addition to underlying health conditions, including an autoimmune disease, is “somewhat concerning,” says Carrie.

Regarding her mother’s treatment plan, Carrie says the hospital has canceled Lynne’s next appointment but has yet to provide information on what it means the therapy has abruptly stopped .

For cancer patients who would be negatively affected by a 14-day treatment gap, Meyer said he had consulted with public health and found a way to “safely” continue their care.

This would probably mean that patients come to the center with protective equipment at the end of the day, when there are not as many people around.

“This is a result of our desire to ensure that we balance the risks of COVID-19 with the needs of these patients to get the best cancer treatment,” said Meyer, adding that they will be in contact with a few patients priority to resume treatment at the beginning of next week.

While Carrie and Lynne await more information, they plan to remain isolated.

“I think we are both shocked and scared at the moment – it’s the unknown.”