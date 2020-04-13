COVID-19 rapid and portable test kits approved for use

Health Canada has approved a new technology from an Ottawa company that aims to increase the country’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

Spartan Bioscience was one of the companies receive federal funds announced in mid-March to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

It went from making portable DNA test kits to work on a similar cube-shaped portable device who could do rapid tests for the new coronavirus outside of laboratories in settings such as airports, border crossings and remote communities.

Last month, company CEO Paul Lem said the tests would involve two mouth pads plugged into the cup-sized cube, which would light up if germs were detected.

Based in Ottawa, Spartan Bioscience is working with the federal government to develop a rapid test method for COVID-19. Company founder and CEO Paul Lem spoke to CBC News. 1:03

The company announced Monday he had federal approval to start shipping his kits.

“There is an urgent and unmet need for rapid COVID-19 testing, and as a proud Canadian company, we are delighted that our technology is an important part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada,” said he said in a statement. .

Health officials across Canada perform targeted rather than routine testing of COVID-19 due to a general shortage of test equipment and people trained to do so.