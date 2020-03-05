COVID-19 rate cuts are like club surgery: Don Pittis

In the world of finance, people have much less preference than low interest rates.

Knowing who borrows money on a mortgage or borrows to buy something that would not otherwise be possible, halving the annual interest rate can make a big difference in the bottom line. Especially if the charges are already very low.

The bigger the loan, the bigger the difference.

Astonishing rate cuts on Tuesday by Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve have made Steven Poloz’s similarly massive cuts at Bank of Canada yesterday as surprising as Canada’s first move. Was not.

As BMO Chief Economist Douglas Porter said yesterday, shortly after the Bank of Canada cut, the world changed in a very short time.

“Recently 10 days ago, today’s banking move would have been considered a long shot,” Porter said.

Tired of debt

BMO economists have generally approved new monetary stimulus measures, especially in light of the economic impact of the oil and gas sector, which has struggled with the recent railroad blockade, while offering Canadians already in debt We paid attention to danger.

It’s hard to argue that cheaping money can increase the value of your assets, whether it’s homes or stocks, but many economists have tried to solve the economic problems that monetary policy requires for finesse. I’m worried that it will slow down the means of doing it too much.

Louis Philippe Lochon, a Canadian monetary policy expert, is concerned that current rate cuts on economic problems caused by the global outbreak of COVID-19 are not an effective solution One of the economists.

Mr Rosson said he knew he was part of the economic problem given that he could afford to travel to Rome, who will visit the professor next month as a diabetic.

Toronto subway workers disinfect trains to reduce passenger concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (Michael Wilson / CBC)

“It’s a difficult decision to make,” he said.

However, he is struggling to fill empty planes with low interest rates, replace parts cut by factory closures, or go to restaurants and theaters and persuade people to feel comfortable with public transport . Cheap money does not stop people from getting sick.

“I don’t know how reducing the interest rate by 50 basis points could help the coronavirus crisis,” Rosson believes. The specific goal is government spending. “Reducing interest rates has no effect. No effect!”

Such a drastic reduction in rates could cause other problems, such as reducing the ability to reduce rates in the future, if the ongoing effects of the coronavirus could lead to severe “financial” failures. He said Warning by OECD Chief Economist Lawrence Boone.

up in the air

Almost everything about the coronavirus and its economic impact remains in the air, from periods of chaos to how serious it affects the global economy.

Sure, the business is hurt. A look at yesterday’s business newspaper and telecommunications service headlines indicated that many economic issues were related to the virus. The timber market is concerned about declining demand, the virus putting the aviation industry at risk, and the number of employees who can work remotely if the virus gets worse.

But, as Rosson points out, the overall rate cut is a handout to everyone who borrows money. Almost everyone among US companies and Canadian consumers.

That is why, if everything else is equal, a reduction in interest rates has an immediate positive effect on stock prices and real estate. As the carrying value of a loan decreases, the value of the asset increases.

New data released yesterday from the Toronto Real Estate Commission show that home sales weep again, and lower interest rates could lead to overheating in hot markets. (Michael Wilson / CBC)

Commentators signaled a sharp drop in stock prices on Tuesday despite showing Fed cuts Everything else was not equal. They said lower interest rates were not enough to save the economy from coronavirus shocks, and the sudden movement by the Fed only increased financial concerns.

A surge in stock prices on Wednesday, the day after the Fed cuts, may be more relevant Joe Biden wins Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders, the former leftist leader of the Democratic Party Pack, robbed some of their wealth and reassured shareholders that they did not intend to give it to the poor.

Canadians suffering from loan and mortgage burdens may be excited about the prospect of low interest payments, but can have negative consequences. Yesterday, fresh indicators showed that the Canadian real estate market could overheat again, as the Toronto Real Estate Commission reported sales and price spikes.

The reduction in borrowing costs both here and in the United States may simply be accumulating problems for the final calculation.

Poloz usually doesn’t want to say he’s following the Fed, but perhaps one of the biggest reasons for yesterday’s movement is the large sudden asymmetry in rates between Canada and its largest trading partner. The effect of the coronavirus.

Bank of Canada Governor later this day, Explain why He determined that interest rate cuts were essential for his speech in Toronto, followed by questions.

