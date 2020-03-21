COVID-19 recovery patient describes what it was like to have the virus

David Anzarouth knew it could happen to anyone but never thought it would happen to him.

The 25-year-old in good shape in Toronto was not worried about taking his vacation in South Beach in Miami, Florida, at the beginning of March.

But 10 days later, he found himself sitting in an isolated emergency room at Toronto General Hospital, wearing a mask and feeling “the most incredible pain I have ever known” while undergoing a COVID-19 screening.

A day later, the former McMaster University student learned that he was infected with the virus that has caused massive disruption in Canada and around the world as governments struggle to limit its impact.

“I cannot express how different this is from anything I have experienced before,” Anzarouth told CBC News.

Party with thousands of people and share accommodation

He arrived in Miami on March 5 with his friend to participate in the Winter Party festival. It was not his first time there. Anzarouth knew what to expect – a week full of lasers, lights, music and dancing.

At the time, cases of COVID-19 in Canada had just appeared.

“It was certainly on everyone’s mind but … at the time, we thought,” Don’t lose all this money “, I myself needed a vacation, so I said “Let’s go,” said Anzarouth.

After a week of nightlife among thousands of people, traveling with a group of about 20 and sharing a hotel room with three other people, including a friend from Toronto, Anzarouth returned by plane on March 11.

It was then that things started to change. He said he felt “drugged” as if he was “completely out of the water” on his Air Canada flight, AC1977, directly to Toronto Pearson Airport.

“At the moment, [airport staff] I was just asking if I have been to China in the past 14 days or to Italy, “said Anzarouth.

“They weren’t doing any sort of medical checkup. They weren’t doing anything more.”

Anzarouth went straight to his apartment on Yonge Street, where he lives alone.

Then one of his friends sent a message in their group conversation saying he was sick. This prompted Anzarouth to email his boss at Toronto’s TD Bank North Tower and ask him to work from home. He says that his supervisor is obliged.

“The most incredible pain I have ever known”

The next evening, March 12, the virus hit him head on.

“The minute I woke up, I was soaked in a pool of sweat. I was shaking. I was so cold. My head was pounding. It was something I had never experienced before,” said Anzarouth.

“It was the most incredible pain I ever felt … My body felt like it was flattened.”

He didn’t know what was wrong, but anything had left Anzarouth weak and bedridden until Saturday evening, two days later.

Still, he couldn’t stand a slice of toast or stand in the shower.

“There were points where I thought I might need to call 911 and be taken care of and go to the hospital,” said Anzarouth.

Anzarouth says that despite doing more than four exercises a week and eating a healthy diet, COVID-19 struck him with symptoms that were unlike anything he had experienced before. (Submitted by David Anzarouth)

That night, his mouth and throat began to feel parched, and he had trouble breathing while lying in bed, sleeping no more than 30 minutes at a time.

The next morning, Sunday March 15, Anzarouth started to get answers. An email viewed by CBC News shows that the organizers of the Winter Party festival discovered that several participants had tested positive for COVID-19 and alerted other guests. The organizers have checked the email.

“At this point, I said to myself,” I have to do something now, “he said.

Quickly isolated in hospital

That night, he put on a mask which he picked up at the airport and called an Uber to take him to the Toronto General Hospital.

He said he was out of the waiting room within 25 minutes and was placed in a detention room while the staff cleaned up another empty room to stay there.

After that, Anzarouth said that two doctors and a nurse spoke to him behind a closed door. When they tested him for various strains of flu and x-rayed his chest for pneumonia, everyone was covered in a full robe from head to toe.

“The final swab for COVID-19 was an incredibly painful swab that they stuck away in one of your nostrils,” said Anzarouth.

He left the hospital that night, leaving nothing unturned and returning to his apartment.

Less than 24 hours later, the doctor called back – Anzarouth had COVID-19.

“There is no one to blame … I understand that I have put myself in a place where I risked my health,” he said.

A document viewed by CBC News shows that the University Health Network asked the Anzarouth employer to make him work from home. TD Bank also told CBC News that it was “aware of a positive COVID-19 test for a TD colleague” who “self-isolated on return from travel and did not come to work”.

“This is something that will take us all to fix”

Four days after learning that he was infected, Anzarouth is still recovering.

He took acetaminophen to relieve symptoms, but there is no treatment for COVID-19 yet. His body must recover on its own. Her friend, on the other hand, experienced no symptoms.

Thursday evening, Anzarouth shared its story on social media.

While COVID-19 may manifest itself differently in different people, and some have reported much milder symptoms than Anzarouth, he hopes his story will catch the eye of those who still do not take the virus seriously and emphasize the the importance of social distancing practices, such as avoiding unnecessary travel and staying two meters from others.

“It could happen to anyone,” he said.

“This is something that will affect us all. It is something that will take all of us to fix.”