COVID-19 restrictions on migrant workers will be devastating, warn Ontario farmers

Ontario farmers express concern over travel restrictions related to COVID-19 ad On Monday Already preventing migrant workers from entering the country, which they say could devastate the province’s fruit and vegetable producers as the spring planting season approaches.

“We will see shortages in our grocery stores in the spring, summer and fall if the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SWAP) is suspended and we are not allowed to bring in these workers,” said Ken Wall, CEO of Sandy Shore Farms. .

His farm grows produce on 1,500 acres near Port Burwell, Ontario. Its operation has about 200 seasonal workers each year. The workers come from Mexico and the Caribbean.

The federal government has closed the Canadian border to anyone except Canadian citizens, permanent residents and American citizens. The new rules are part of sweeping restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 182,000 people and killed more than 7,100 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As written now, the new border restrictions prevent seasonal workers from entering Canada.

Ontario farmers say it could devastate an industry that last year recruited about 18,000 seasonal workers to plant seeds, collect produce and do other agricultural work.

Crucial for the food supply

The SWAP program operates under an agreement between the Canadian government and the countries that supply workers.

Wall said SWAP, which has been operating for 50 years, is crucial to the industry.

“Without access to the migrant worker program, I would venture to say that 90 to 95 percent of the vegetables and fruit that are normally produced and harvested in Canada will not be produced,” said Wall.

He said that importing products from the United States – a country facing the same challenges as Canada – is not a solution.

“If we somehow think that food is going to magically appear and cross the border and fill our shelves, and we’re going to have lots of carrots, beans and potatoes? Let’s shake our heads “, did he declare.

The Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Producers Association tweeted that if the problem were not resolved, it would have “serious consequences” for producers and the industry as a whole.

Members & amp; Producers in Ontario: We recognize that yesterday’s news was a shock and, if not resolved, has serious consequences for individual producers and the sector as a whole. We are working vehemently with our partners to ensure that producers have the human resources they need.#ontag pic.twitter.com/EjBrNw3SKO & mdash;@OntFruitVeg

Keith Currie, president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, said that without seasonal workers, some Ontario farms could choose to reduce production, or simply not plant at all.

“It is certainly very worrying at the moment,” he said.

Like Wall, Currie is asking the federal government to find a way to bring workers to Canada safely, perhaps with improved screening.

“When our border is open to the United States, we wonder why we cannot arrange to have these workers come,” said Currie.

Asparagus producers under the gun

Bernie Solymar, executive director of Asparagus Growers of Ontario, says its members are really feeling the pinch.

Asparagus is harvested in May and producers generally have their labor on the farms to prepare the work and training in early April.

When the asparagus tips are ready to harvest, the work must be done quickly or the harvest may be lost.

“It’s a daily harvest most years, depending on the weather,” said Solymar. “This does not lend itself to any delay, it must be done daily.”

Horacio Gallegos, a Mexican migrant worker, harvests tomatoes in Leamington, Ontario. Ontario producers say they need an exception to COVID-19 travel restrictions that prevent seasonal workers from coming to Canada. (Jason Kryk / The Canadian Press)

As for the idea of ​​bridging the labor gap with Canadian workers, Wall said that is something the industry has tried for years, but to no avail.

“We cannot get Canadians to fill these jobs and do the type of work required to harvest fruits and vegetables on our farms,” ​​he said.

Migrant workers will also suffer

Entry restrictions also harm migrant farm workers.

Justice for Migrant Workers group Chris Ramsaroop says a group of 100 seasonal workers is expected to arrive Tuesday night on a farm near London, Ontario, but has been told that the trip was canceled a few hours before their departure.

“For many of these migrant workers, this is the only type of job they have, period,” he said. “Many of them are unemployed when they return home. This income is extremely important to them.”

Ramsaroop called on both orders of government to ensure that if workers are brought to Canada to work, they have access to health care in the event of illness and to employment insurance if their employment ends suddenly.

“No worker should be repatriated, dismissed or expelled to fall ill or sick at work due to the current pandemic,” he said.