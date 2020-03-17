COVID-19 unknowns leave economy dizzy and flickering: Don Pittis

Paralysis is not supposed to be one of the symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world.

But the drastic action of the world’s central banks – the “bazooka”, as German finance minister Olaf Scholz called it, a term quickly adopted by the financial media – has left economic players stunned and immobilized.

As markets continue to girate and somersault there is more and more evidence that even free money, now offered almost zero percent, is simply not enough to reassure the world about an impenetrable future.

The proof of this paralysis came from us yesterday.

While the title of the Canadian Real Estate Association’s monthly release boasted of the resurgence in the housing market, what the group’s economists said about the future was much more telling.

“As the provider of the most accurate and up-to-date housing data and statistics, CREA cannot credibly update its quarterly forecasts at this time,” said the association in bold at the top of his data report for February.

Less than two weeks ago, when the Governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, announced his first big drop in interest rates, it was feared that the sharp drop in loan costs would enter the Canadian real estate market with the danger of recreating a real estate bubble.

Now, even the experts are not sure. And things are changing quickly. Just last week, accusations that the central bank was considering reviving the economy on the backs of over-indebted Canadians.

As a result, what appeared to be a reasonable concern over the threat of more daring borrowing turned into new concerns about the collapse of the spring real estate market and the retail sector as hunters and buyers of houses remain at home.

And housing is only a sector attacked by a tangle of interdependent consequences of the new coronavirus for which nobody had developed strategies. The Canadian fossil fuel industry knew there were challenges ahead, but they did not understand a sudden drop in demand followed by a vicious price war.

“The macro environment is completely unexplored waters for oil and gas companies,” said Tom Ellacott, vice president of energy research company Wood MacKenzie.

Having no way of knowing what energy prices will be for the rest of the year, the investment plans drawn up a few weeks ago have become meaningless.

The caricature of so many of us closing with toilet paper balls and emergency supplies in the safety of our homes also applies to investors. As world leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, repeatedly announce updated means to deal with the virus, the investment plans made yesterday are obsolete today.

As the Governor of the Bank of Canada told us once in disputes with the United States, the main economic impact of the commercial uncertainty was that businesses and individuals were planning to spend money. cut their investment plans until they can see the way.

Disconcerting strangers

If this is how investors reacted to the ambiguity about the future of trade, it is not surprising that the current set of unknowns has confused them.

Will government rules to slow the spread of the virus be even stricter? Will the shortage of parts we saw when Asian factories shut down happen again in the United States, our main trading partner, as cases and deaths increase? Will the trajectory of the disease in the United States and Canada be astounding as in Italy or mild as in Singapore?

Will job losses result in a vicious cycle of collapsing demand? How many consumers or businesses will not repay their loans? Can consumer confidence that recently led the economy rebound?

And just as the bizarre quest for too much toilet paper has been sped up by social media comments, a new wave of investor uncertainty has been sparked by the investors themselves.

Why are the markets continuing to sell even though experts reassure us that stocks will rebound? Is there something wrong and everyone knows? Will the economy and the market structure crack under pressure?

With so many unanswered questions, even more rate cuts and a series of government plans to inject money into the economy at different levels are apparently not enough to remove this uncertainty. And there’s no point telling people not to panic.

“First, those who are already panicking are unlikely to listen. Second, those who are not panicking will start to wonder if they should,” wrote Simon Wessely, emergency preparedness expert, in the Financial times the weekend.

Everything will change when we know – or at least think we know – the answers to some of these questions. And while we wait, rather than looking into the abyss, it may be time to think about the future and imagine an inevitably better future.

