COVID-19 urges large numbers of people to write and change wills – but quarantine measures hamper

Waves of people concerned about COVID-19 rush to draft or modify their wills, but face a roadblock caused by efforts to curb the pandemic.

Legally, a will and will or any change to the document requires two witnesses, which is often impossible in cases where a person is quarantined or isolated.

“Our practices became very busy during this time due to the pandemic,” said Kavina Nagrani, chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s seniors law section. “People are vulnerable, they have more time to spend, they are at home, they think about mortality and necessarily their wills and powers of attorney become an essential element.”

But a case that Nagrani and Peter Carey, a partner in their Toronto-based company Loopstra Nixon, are currently working on illustrates the dilemma for many seniors.

The case concerns an 89-year-old woman from Scarborough, Ontario, who is in poor health and wants to update her will, but who is currently isolated at home. (The firm does not disclose the woman’s name because she has not yet filed anything in court.)

“She has no immediate family. She lives alone, except for a caregiver who lives with her. And for someone else to witness [the document], they have to bring someone else into the mix, and she is uncomfortable because [the client is] in a very high risk group if she actually contracted the coronavirus, “said Carey.

He added that this is not an unusual circumstance.

Lawyers say that any firm that practices inheritance law faces the same problem.

Trying to “advance the law”

The coronavirus worries people around the world about death, but in many cases the very nature of the health crisis giving rise to these fears also prevents them from getting their affairs in order.

At the same time, the question highlights what some say is an archaic and obsolete legal requirement and the need for the law to catch up with today’s technology.

“What we’re trying to do is get the law a little further by getting a court order that says it’s okay to witness the will on the Internet, whether it’s Skype or Zoom or whatever you have, “said Carey. “We believe that technology has progressed to the state where this type of certification is as good if not better than the two standard signatures of two individuals.”

It is possible to write a holographic will with your own handwriting, but this may not be possible for older people with certain health conditions such as arthritis, essential and age-related tremors, or vision failing.

Holographic wills may also not be appropriate when the will is more complex.

The alternative could be to sign a will in front of virtual witnesses, by videoconference or online video chat.

Virtual signature

Many documents such as property purchase agreements can now be signed virtually using services such as DocuSign.

The idea of ​​a virtual component in a sworn legal document takes root in other circumstances, said Carey.

Affidavits generally must be made under oath before a commissioner of oaths or a lawyer, and the default is that the person signing the affidavit must be physically present. But the courts have recently issued a series of guidelines that relax this requirement, allowing people in certain circumstances to virtually request affidavits.

However, this is not yet the case with wills.

In Ontario, for example, the Succession Law Reform Act, the law that governs the proper execution of a will, explicitly states that it must be signed in the presence of two people present at the same time.

“So our whole argument rests on the definition of” in the presence of “,” said Nagrani. “Does it mean a physical presence? Does it include a virtual presence?”

Potential for abuse

One of the problems that some lawyers raise about this is the possibility of invisible coercion, perhaps by someone who may be in the room but out of sight of the camera.

This is a concern shared by the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP).

“I’m not a lawyer, but I see the potential for abuse,” said Marissa Lennox, policy officer for CARP.

Carey said it was a risk under all circumstances.

“How do you know there is no invisible coercion when someone [physically] witness a will? “said Carey.

CARP is also concerned about the ease with which videoconferencing would make wills accessible.

“The other thing that videoconferencing does is to eliminate to some extent the formality of a will and make it a little more practical. And is that really what we want? I mean, in the end , wills are and should be formal, very serious documents, “said Lennox.

At the same time, she sees certain advantages.

“Our current members are always looking for things that will make their lives more efficient and more convenient. And you know, in the 21st century, technology obviously plays a big role.”

Carey and Nagrani plan to present their petition to the Ontario Superior Court this week, but that poses another problem: the court operates at reduced capacity and hears only cases deemed urgent.

It is not clear if this would fall into this definition – although some might literally regard it as a matter of life and death.