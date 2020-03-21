CP Rail employees were told not to isolate themselves after the holidays until federal officials intervene

After a week of stating that its employees should not be subject to federal health advisories regarding COVID-19, the Canadian Pacific Railway reversed course and ordered workers who traveled abroad to stay at home – but some fear that damage has been caused.

“The employees who work for this railway are quite nomadic and we end up in many different facilities across the country,” an unnamed union official told CBC News. “The biggest concern is how much we spend staying in the workplace?”

In the past week, CP Rail has demanded that dozens of workers who have traveled out of the country on vacation report to work, despite federal health advisories published on March 13.

In its opinion, the federal government says an exemption should be provided to workers who are essential to the movement of goods and people.

However, when union leaders contacted Transport Canada, they were told that the exemption referred to daily commuting for their commercial activities and not to the initial return from vacation.

“When people return from a vacation or personal trip from outside Canada, the notice [requires] allows them to isolate themselves for 14 days, “reads an email from Transport Canada.” After returning to work, they can then be exempt if their daily work requires them to cross the border and return to Canada. “

This email was sent to Mark Redd, Executive Vice President of Operations for CP Rail, who responded the following day.

In a letter, Redd said that CP interpreted the exemption as applying to workers essential to the operation of the railway, not just crew members who cross the border while on duty.

“We have been supported in this position during discussions with government officials,” said Redd. “We see, however, that [Transport Canada] has since informed you that the exemption should not apply to a worker returning from vacation or personal travel to the United States. Thank you for sharing this communication with us. “

Redd said that CP is reviewing its position in light of the situation and will force all workers returning from trips outside of Canada to isolate themselves.

“In an unprecedented health crisis, such as the one we are facing with COVID-19, there will be differences of interpretation in good faith,” said Redd.

CP Rail spokesperson confirmed two employees at company headquarters in Calgary tested positive for COVID-19.

Worker complaints

In the week following the publication of the federal notice, railway staff and unions complained – many fears that workers on the network were exposed or in danger.

“Half [of us] are relieved and happy [at this change]knowing that there is much less chance of transmission and they may feel safer going back to work, “said the union official.” The other half are now worried and realize that the government has taken this seriously.

“It is possible that people who were at the workplace earlier this week are potentially carriers and have now spread this infection to the workplace.”

In response to a request for comment from CBC News, a spokesperson for CP Rail said the company is now meeting federal recommendations, including the requirement for employees returning from travel outside of Canada to isolate yourself.

“Initially, CP received conflicting interpretations of the exemption from the Government of Canada. As soon as we became aware of the conflict, we asked for clarification and then adjusted,” said the spokesperson.

In a letter sent by CP President and CEO Keith Creel on March 19, staff were informed of the changes and the new order for any worker returning to Canada on March 13 or after to isolate themselves for 14 days whether or not they show symptoms.

But some employees are frustrated that the change takes so long to implement.

“The idea that they are coming in now and doing such a major cleanup of the facilities where people have been traveling shows that the company is also concerned about this,” said the union official.