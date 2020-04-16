Cracks Form As Governments Face Pressure From Global Debt Burden: Don Pittis

Although millions of Canadians are turning to Ottawa for help with the shutdown of COVID-19, chaos in the most indebted regions of the world may delay a global economic recovery.

Reports of a breakdown in civilian control in countries like Iraq following the loss of oil revenues could be an early indicator of broader economic and political spillovers.

“Fears are growing that the state will collapse,” an Iraqi official told The Economist in a disturbing report entitled Dark times ahead: the risk of Iraq collapsing .

The International Monetary Fund released its latest global economic outlook yesterday, entitled The big lock , in which he predicts that 2020 will see the greatest global economic decline since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Facing the disaster

While the IMF warns that absolute world production will fall by 3% and that GDP will exceed expected levels by more than 5%, some experts warn that without the support of the richest economies in the world, some of the poorest countries in the world world will face disaster.

Many economists, including Bessma Momani, a specialist in international financial institutions at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, believe that the outlook for the IMF is simply not bleak enough.

“I think it was actually optimistic. Too optimistic, IMHO, and I can understand why,” said Momani.

In Venezuela, with its economy which depends on the health of the petroleum industry, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic makes the situation even worse. (Fausto Torrealba / Reuters)

Momani says the world’s poorest people, not only in South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and South America, but also in downtown America, will suffer the most, and in ways that could lead to revolts. Places like Venezuela, already chaotic, could collapse something worse .

She says that the IMF, which is structured to be able to help individual countries when they have unique problems, is not equipped to help everyone at the same time.

It would be as if an insurance company, fully prepared to assist a client in the very unlikely event that their home was damaged by a fire, was suddenly overwhelmed by a forest fire that had burned everyone in the area. In the current crisis, the economy of all countries of the world will be affected by coronavirus and locking to prevent its spread.

It is not surprising that Argentina is on the verge of making its ninth default on its sovereign debt when it asks the IMF for help. But this time, Argentina will not be alone.

An Italian fault?

In Italy, for example, high levels of national debt have been overlooked in the past due to the country’s high production of goods and services, says Momani. But now, with a collapse in production, Italy is facing a default on its own sovereign debt.

“There is no other solution,” says Momani. “It is nothing more than, you know, essentially asking for a comprehensive IMF sovereign debt rescue plan, similar to what we have seen with Greece and Argentina.”

But, she said, with half of the IMF members already applying for money and fewer alternative sources of cash, there won’t be enough to do.

Italy, already plagued by heavy debt before being devastated by the coronavirus, may need a “ comprehensive IMF sovereign debt rescue program, similar to what we saw with Greece and Argentina, ” says Bessma Momani, a specialist in international financial institutions at the University of Waterloo in Ontario. (Manuel Silvestri / Reuters)

That’s why James Boughton, a senior researcher at the Center for International Governance Innovation, a Waterloo-based think tank, says that wealthy governments must allow the IMF to expand the use of special drawing rights (SDR), units not denominated in dollars held by the fund.

According to a recent report by Soumaya Keynes, who happens to be a relative of John Maynard Keynes, the economist who helped design the SDRs, such a plan faces obstacles that could delay it by several months.

“Most important,” she writes “America is reluctant to issue SDRs at all, let alone $ 4 trillion.”

Boughton, who has written two IMF stories, says there is growing support for an increase in the fund’s resources.

“But it’s not a slam dunk,” he says.

Boughton fears that the recent evolution of the world towards the thought of each country for itself could lead to a calamity far worse than the last forecast loss of $ 9 billion in global IMF production, which he said would prevent an economic recovery in 2021.

And while everyone will suffer, he expects, like Momani, that the poorest people in the poorest countries will suffer the consequences. Despite the cancellation of certain debts by the IMF and the World Bank, the richest countries in the world will have to do more to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe that we will live with regret, he said.

“The potential for real disaster here is enormous.”

