Creation of a mental health working group to help Canadian athletes during the stoppage

Not being able to train regularly can not only affect the fitness of top athletes, but also affect their mental health.

Structure and routine were important elements for the athletes preparing for the Tokyo Summer Olympics. With the gymnasiums closed, the swimming pools closed and the training facilities dark due to COVID-19, their normal life was disrupted.

Not only the training was interrupted, but also the social contacts with the other athletes and coaches. The one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games added a new layer of stress and confusion.

“In terms of motivation, in terms of isolation, in terms of anxiety … I think it has been a very difficult time for many athletes, especially if they don’t have access to the support they have need, “said Rosie MacLennan, double Olympic gold medalist in trampoline.

“For many of us, something so important in our daily lives has been taken away. In addition, this goal that was four months old is suddenly 16 months old. And if there is clarity and a date , there is not much clarity for many athletes on how they will qualify or when they can train normally again. “

To respond to the questions and concerns of high performance athletes, a mental health working group was created with the participation of several of Canada’s major Olympic sports groups.

“The group was really set up to assess the needs and develop a strategy and planning around the different things required,” said Dr. Karen MacNeill, psychologist who worked at the Olympics as a senior mental health counselor for the Canadian. Olympic Committee.

The groups involved in the working group include the COC, the Canadian Paralympic Committee, Own the Podium, various national sport organizations, Canadian sport institutes across the country and Game Plan, a wellness program for athletes national teams.

“One of the most important things is consistency, alignment and communication,” said MacNeill.

WATCH | Kylie Masse appreciates her sport more during the stop:

The Canadian Olympic swimmer told Andi Petrillo of CBC Sports that she feels even more appreciation for the sport now that she is physically unable to swim. 2:24

Frank van den Berg, mental performance consultant at the Canadian Sport Institute in Calgary, said that being unable to train regularly has mental repercussions.

“Through exercise, endorphins are released into the bloodstream,” said van den Berg. “It helps us to feel better. It can also ward off some anxious thoughts.

“It can have a positive effect on the way we look at ourselves, our self-esteem or the way we think about ourselves.”

“Restart these endorphins”

Swimmer Brent Hayden retired after winning a bronze medal in the 100m freestyle at the London 2012 Games. He recalls his withdrawal from lack of training.

“My wife would tell you that my mood has changed and I was not a pleasant person to be around for a while,” said Hayden, who has retired from retirement and hopes to participate in Tokyo next year.

“The way I fought it was to go back to the gym on a regular basis and just take these endorphins back, so my brain chemistry was back to where it was.”

Athletes facing closed facilities and social isolation need to reset their expectations and goals, said van den Berg.

“It is like when an athlete is injured and is unable to do what he does (normally),” he said.

“The focus should be on maintaining fitness and taking care of your body in good manners. The focus and focus should not be on strengthening or peaking for competitions because they are not there Everyone has to tone down somehow but stay active and take care of their bodies in different ways. “

Mental fitness

MacNeill said one of the messages impressed by the athletes is “controlling controllables”.

“Of course, you feel depressed,” she said. “Sure, you feel slow. It’s part of it.”

Athletes are encouraged to train as best they can at home. They can find social contacts by doing virtual training sessions online with their teammates.

MacNeill even encourages athletes to view the current situation as training to deal with problems they may face during competition.

“There is no better training ground right now because there is uncertainty, because there is unpredictability, because there is stress, to strengthen your resilience and your mental form, “she said.

MacLennan said the program was valuable.

“They are continuously expanding what they have to offer. Lots of athletes are using the program and I think it is extremely critical.”