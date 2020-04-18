Crenshaw and Maher clash on Trump: is the goal to make the president “look bad” or “learn the truth”?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

representative Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, had a heated debate with the host “in real time” Bill maher Friday President TrumpManaging the coronavirus epidemic – one that has examined the President’s “style” of communication in relation to the substance of his policies.

During the discussion, Crenshaw stated that certain basic questions must be asked whenever someone criticizes the President.

“When people lay these charges,” said Crenshaw, “I have to ask them: is the goal to make Trump look bad or is it the goal to get to the truth? Because there is has two separate sets of responses for this. “

Maher began by pressuring Crenshaw, who served as Navy SEAL, to defend his support for Trump, a president who, according to Maher, has “pass-the-buck, lie, finger and dodge” tendencies.

Crenshaw responded by expressing support for the country and acknowledging that “the success of the president is certainly linked to the success of the country”.

The congressman added that he and other GOP legislators are frequently invited by the media to defend their support for the president.

“We always repeat to Republicans this question and this request to which we must answer:” How do we feel about it? Don’t you want to comment on his latest tweet and how it went wild? And no, no, “said Crenshaw.” I can’t defend everything. He doesn’t have the same style as me. I don’t consider him at all as my spiritual guide. “

The “real-time” host then grilled Crenshaw over Trump’s actions instead of his “style”, pointing out that the president “had been warned” by various assistants of the severity of the coronavirus epidemic weeks before he ‘It does not become a global crisis. Crenshaw pushed back, highlighting Trump’s travel ban on China.

Maher then challenged Crenshaw on the travel ban, accusing Trump of “lying” about it because people “still come” from China and said Trump’s order was only for “foreign nationals”.

“The reality is that about 40,000 people arrived after this,” said Crenshaw. “These were American citizens and holders of green cards and passports being repatriated. American citizens. You must therefore argue that we should not allow them to enter.”

“It seems to me that you fully agree with President Trump on this one and that not everyone agreed with him,” he told Maher. “And if you say that the travel restriction should have been more extreme, then fine. You clearly had foresight at the time but no one else did.”

Crenshaw then hit former Vice President Joe Biden, who disapproved of Trump’s travel ban at the time, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., For introducing legislation to there. end. He also rejected Maher’s “timeline” criticizing the president’s alleged inaction, citing a vote in the House that Pelosi oversaw to ban flavored tobacco instead of prioritizing the growing pandemic.

“Your criticism seems to be based on one thing – that Trump was too optimistic,” said Crenshaw. “It’s his style. You can criticize him, that’s fine, but it’s not related to the actions that were actually taken.”

GOP lawmakers also asked Maher if the American people “would have accepted” a country lock earlier – when there were “only 102 cases” of coronavirus in the United States on March 3.

“I am providing all this context as we are essentially trying to accuse this man of … that he is accused of having blood on his hands,” said Crenshaw. “And the context is so important here. If we want to criticize someone’s actions, we have to do it with the facts they knew at the time. So I’m just trying to be fair here. not really care about defending him or his actions. I just want people to know the truth. And when people lay these charges, I have to ask them: is the purpose of making Trump look bad or is the goal of come to the truth? Because there are two separate sets of answers for this. “