Cruise ship off California amid coronavirus outbreak will dock in Oakland Monday, operator says

The great princess cruise ship, which took place off the north coast California since Thursday because of a coronavirus epidemic on board, will dock at the port of Oakland on Monday, confirmed Princess Cruises on Saturday evening.

As of Friday, 19 crew members and two passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 and those in need of “acute” medical treatment or hospitalization will be transported to state medical facilities, the source said. company in a press release.

Only 45 of the ship’s passengers have been tested for the virus, which means that the roughly 3,500 others on board will need to be tested and quarantined once the ship has docked.

GRAND PRINCESS CRUISE VESSEL ANNOUNCES LESS THAN 100 PEOPLE IDENTIFIED FOR THE CORONAVIRUS TEST

“After the health exams, guests who reside in California will go to a federally operated establishment in California for testing and isolation, while non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. The crew will be quarantined and treated on board the vessel, ”said the press release.

Americans withdrawn from Diamond princess Cruise ship detained off the coast of Japan last month was quarantined for two weeks at military bases in California and Texas.

The Grand Princess canceled its last stopover in Mexico en route to San Francisco from Hawaii last week after officials learned that a man who was aboard the ship last month contracted the virus and died this week, reported The Mercury News of San Jose.

Passengers have been on the ship since February 21 when they left California for Hawaii.

Dr. Grant Tarling, medical director of Princess Cruises, said the company believed the man, who had no symptoms before being on board, had contracted the virus in California before boarding, according to The Mercury News.

As of Friday, at least 69 people in California had tested positive for the virus and one person had died.

Two patients in Florida and 16 in Washington state also died.