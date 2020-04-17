Cuomo and Trump train after New York governor says not to pass the ball without passing the dollars for reopening the economy

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York government Andrew Cuomo and President Trump clashed Friday after Cuomo demanded that the president provide the funding necessary for the state to reopen the economy amidst the coronavirus ciris, warning not to “pass the ball without passing the dollars”.

Cuomo discussed a presidential package, “Opening America Again,” on Friday, who decides when to move to each phase, at a press conference on Friday. governors and local authorities.

“The federal government has passed three bills to deal with this crisis. Of these three bills, state governments have gotten precisely zero, zilch, nada in unrestricted aid,” Cuomo said on Friday. “It is passing the ball without passing the dollars.”

“Don’t ask states to do it without the funding,” Cuomo said on Friday, adding that putting the burden on the states without the funding needed for a successful reopening is “the opposite of the money stops here.”

He added, “Don’t make a difference without spending the dollars.”

Cuomo noted that more federal funding is needed for hospitals as his state struggles with its status as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The president retaliated on Twitter a few minutes later, criticizing the governor for “complaining”.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time” doing “and less time” complaining “. Go out and do the work. Stop talking!” Trump tweeted Friday praising his administration’s efforts in New York.

“We built thousands of hospital beds for you that you didn’t need or used, we provided a lot of ventilators that you should have, and we helped you test this you should do, “said Trump. “We have given New York much more money, aid and equipment than any other state by far, and these great men and women who have done the work never hear you say thank you. numbers are not good. “

He added: “Less talk and more action!”

The back-and-forth Friday came as the latest escalation in the clash between Trump and Cuomo this week after the two argued over who is ultimately responsible for the reopening of the economy, states or federal government.

Trump said at a press briefing on Monday that he had “total” authority over this. But Cuomo told CNN on Tuesday morning that if Trump ordered states to reopen before he was ready to do so, he would defy order and fight the administration in court.

As Trump raged against the Democratic governor on Twitter earlier this week, Cuomo used his daily briefing later in the morning to give a story lecture to Trump, citing Alexander Hamilton as saying it was up to the states to determine what was happening within their respective borders, and that the President cannot control them through “federal encroachments” which infringe upon the rights of states.

“We have no king in this country,” said Cuomo. “We did not want a king, so we have a constitution and we elect a president.”

The quarrel began with a series of television interviews by Cuomo.

“If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people in my state, I would not do it,” Cuomo told CNN Tuesday morning. “And we would have a constitutional challenge between the state and the federal government and it would go to court and it would be the worst thing he could do right now.”

The struggle intensified and quickly developed from there, Trump first criticizing Cuomo for seeking “independence” and then equating tensions with many states to “mutiny”.

“Tell the democratic governors that” Mutiny On The Bounty “was one of my favorite movies of all time. A good old-fashioned mutiny is sometimes an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers have much needed by the captain. Too easy! ” he tweeted.

This phase of the Trump-Cuomo war of words ended on Thursday when the president announced plans to reopen the economy, which explicitly grant states and localities the power to implement each phase of the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Cuomo announced Friday that he would sign a decree requiring private and public labs to collaborate with the New York Department of Public Health in coordination to increase testing capacity.

Cuomo’s comments come after extending his New York PAUSE executive order until May 15, keeping non-essential businesses closed and non-essential workers at home in an effort to further curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Cuomo also issued a decree this week demanding that all New Yorker wearing masks or blankets in public places – an order that went into effect on Friday.

Last Friday, New York reported more than 223,600 positive cases of COVID-19 and killed more than 14,800.

On Friday, the United States reported more than 671,400 positive cases of the new coronavirus and more than 33,280 deaths.

Ronn Blitzer of Fox News contributed to this report.