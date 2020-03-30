Cuomo approval rate increases amid coronavirus crisis: survey

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Governor Andrew CuomoThe number of polls soars while it occupies a central place in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighty-seven percent of registered voters New York State say they approve of the work it is doing to lead state efforts to tackle the crisis, according to a Survey at the College of Siena published Monday. Even 70% of New York Republicans give Cuomo a boost for the work he does.

New York has become the country’s epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, which has swept the world. According to the state Department of Health, New York had nearly 60,000 cases of COVID-19 – the disease transmitted by the coronavirus – as of Sunday afternoon.

Cuomo’s daily press conferences – in which he projects a constant tone mixed with a healthy dose of empathy and personal stories – were televised daily live on the three major cable news networks, giving the Democratic Governor to three terms a lot of international attention.

The governor’s efforts to respond to the coronavirus epidemic also increased its overall approval rating, which jumped 27 percentage points in a month to 71%, its highest level since 2013 in Siena’s polls.

Cuomo is tangled with President Trump a few times in recent weeks, especially because of its urgent requests to the federal government to provide more ventilators for those in desperate need of life-saving machines that help patients with severe coronavirus to breathe.

Trump’s approval rate for the work he does to manage the federal response to the pandemic was only 41% among New Yorkers.

Cuomo’s media blitz intervenes former vice president Joe Biden – the almost certain Democratic presidential candidate – is struggling to increase his media footprint which was instantly wiped out when the coronavirus epidemic wiped out the race for the White House headlines and froze the battle for the nomination Democrat in place. Without any current official role in government, Biden has no direct role in tackling the crisis and has been overshadowed by both Trump’s daily briefings and the rise of Cuomo’s media in the past two weeks.

The rise of Cuomo’s national media profile suggests that the New York governor would make a better Democratic presidential candidate.

The hashtags “#PresidentCuomo”, “#DraftCuomo” and “#AndrewforAmerica” appeared on Twitter and there is now a Twitter identifier @ DraftCuomo2020. But talking about a possible Cuomo draft movement is just talking about right now. Cuomo dismissed the campaign’s assumptions as he battles the coronavirus in his state, and the chances that he will not be nominated as his presidential candidate so late in the process are high. Cuomo made it clear when he ran for re-election for a third term in 2018 that he would not run for president in 2020.

But Trump, during an appearance Monday morning on “Fox & Friends,“Said,” I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew. “And comparing Cuomo to Biden, the president said,” I think Andrew would probably be better “as a candidate.