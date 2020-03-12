Cuomo bans rallies of more than 500 people in New York due to coronavirus and effectively closes Broadway

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday banned rallies of more than 500 people across the state during the coronavirus, effectively turning off the lights of famous Manhattan Broadway just hours after the mayor Bill de Blasio said he hoped to keep the theaters open.

Cuomo said the sweeping proposal to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus will take effect Friday at 5 p.m., but rules for Broadway will start at 5 p.m. Thursday.

“We are taking new steps to reduce the density of the population across the state,” Cuomo ad on Twitter. “We have to plan for every eventuality and we are taking steps to create a back-up of health professionals in the event of a staff shortage.”

The governor also said that facilities employing 500 people or less will have their legal capacity reduced by 50%.

Manhattan theaters were informed of the new measures in advance and agreed with government officials, Cuomo said. The Broadway League released a statement in which it said that all Broadway shows were suspended until April 12.

The city saw the number of coronavirus cases drop from 49 to at least 62 on Thursday, while the statewide jump from 226 cases to at least 328.

Cuomo’s announcement comes just hours after de Blasio said he wanted to “To maintain as much normality as possible in society” by having public events such as Broadway shows to stay open.

“I don’t want to see Broadway go dark if we can avoid it,” de Blasio told CNN in an interview Thursday morning. “I want to see if we can find a balance.”

The mayor also said he hoped to avoid drastic measures such as the closure of the entire public school system in the city or its metros.

However, de Blasio later ad the closure of two public schools that share a building in the Bronx that will close for 24 hours because a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Later Thursday, New York Catholic schools director Michael J. Deegan announced that all Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New York will close from March 16-20, with the possibility of extension.

All events and sports training at Catholic high schools have been canceled for an indefinite period, the archdiocese said in a statement.

Other major US cities have already banned large rallies, with leaders in Seattle and San Francisco both announcing restrictions on Wednesday to slow the spread of the infectious disease.

Although large-scale school closings have not been ordered in San Francisco, Seattle public school superintendent Denise Juneau said all schools would close for at least two weeks for her 53,000 students, qualifying that of “unprecedented situation”.

Several theaters in the San Francisco Bay Area have canceled or postponed performances, while the Curran Theater has reduced its capacity to exactly 1,000 people, KGO-TV reported.

The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, but for some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause illness. more serious, including pneumonia.

There have been 36 virus-related deaths in the United States and at least 1,300 confirmed cases.