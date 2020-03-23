Cuomo calls for more New York streets to be closed to cars amidst coronavirus

As an order requiring most New Yorker to stay home from work and not group together outside their families came into force Andrew Cuomo called to ban more cars from New York City streets to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo asked local officials to come up with a plan that could include closing parks, closing playgrounds or opening streets, many of them generally teeming with traffic but now largely silent.

“You have a lot less traffic in New York because non-essential workers are not going to work,” Cuomo said. “Be creative: open the streets to reduce the density. Do you want to go for a walk? God bless you. Do you want to run? God bless you.”

Cuomo added, “But let’s open the streets, open the spaces. This is where people should be.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he agreed with the governor’s plan in principle, but added that the deployment could be complicated. “This cannot be the case, we will just close some streets and let it go,” said de Blasio. “I guarantee that if we let this happen, we will see people who start to come together.”

The streets represent 80% of public space in New York, and the governor instructed the city authorities to create a density reduction plan to identify the streets closest to car traffic by Monday morning.

Cuomo expressed his exasperation that people always ignored orders to stay away from each other, saying he always saw people grouping into groups acting like it was just another spring weekend.

“It’s insensitive. It’s arrogant. It’s self-destructive. It’s disrespectful to others,” said Cuomo. “It has to stop and it has to stop now.”

The order to close all non-essential companies in the state, which has become one of the biggest hotspots in the coronavirus world, and to force non-essential workers to stay at home came into force Sunday evening.

New York came on Sunday Washington State, the initial epicenter of the American epidemic, in the number of fatal cases. Only China, Italy and Spain reported more cases than in the United States

Worldwide, more than 316,000 people have been infected and nearly 13,600 have died, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. About 150 countries have reported cases.

More than 27,000 cases have been reported in the United States, with 375 deaths. New York State caused 114 deaths, mostly in New York, where there were more than 4,400 infections, but officials warned that the concentration could be higher due to increased testing.

Cuomo passed much of the screening spot on Saturday to build makeshift hospitals. He told existing hospitals to find ways to increase their current beds by at least 50%, saying health officials had predicted COVID-19 cases requiring advanced medical care would reach 100,000 in the New York state next month. Such a deluge could overwhelm hospitals in a city with about 53,000 beds.

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this could cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Some 93,800 people have recovered, mainly in China.

