Cuomo coronavirus TV briefings may have worried Biden and Sanders

Did the Democrats find an alternative to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders for the party Presidential nomination 2020?

Some seem to think so: the hashtag #PresidentCuomo – referring to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo – was in vogue on social media on Saturday as party voters continued to ponder who should face President Trump in November.

Just a day earlier, the hashtag #WhereIsJoe was in vogue as some wondered why Biden’s national profile seemed to shrink in the midst of the crisis – a situation Biden said he planned to resolve next week.

Cuomo appears daily on television since coronavirus the crisis has started – largely because his condition is at the helm of the nation, with more than 12,000 confirmed cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Many viewers have responded to Cuomo’s comments about teens and young adults, many of whom say Cuomo has been “unintelligent and reckless” by refusing to heed authorities’ advice on “social distancing” to avoid spreading the virus .

“These photos of people on the beaches, these videos of young people saying,” It’s my spring break, I’m going to party, “Cuomo told reporters Thursday at a press conference in Albany, the state capital. “It’s so unintelligent and reckless. I can’t even begin to express it.”

Cuomo was back on Saturday.

“There is a significant amount of non-compliance, especially in New York, especially in the parks,” said the governor, again referring to the youth at the rally, according to the New York Post. “I’m going to go today, I want to see what’s the situation myself.”

“President Cuomo really raises the bar for leadership [right now]and I’m here for that. # PresidentCuomo # CoronavirusPandemic, “wrote a Twitter user.

“Proud to have Gov Cuomo not only at the head of NY but also of the country. #PresidentCuomo. Another wrote. “We have already tested more people than any city…”

The frequent appearances of the governor on television – national and local – seem to overshadow Biden and Sanders, the two Democrats whose presidential campaigns have largely stopped since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The sudden emergence of Cuomo in the spotlight may worry the White House’s two hopes.

“Hopefully Monday …”

Friday, Biden – who had practically won the party’s nomination before the crisis began, with an impressive streak of primary victories against Sanders – announced plans to launch his own daily briefings on coronaviruses.

The announcement came while the hashtag #WhereIsJoe was trending, Mediaite.com reported.

“I want to be in daily or at least meaningful contact with the American people and communicate what I would do, what I think we should do and how we should do it,” Biden told reporters. “I hope that by Monday we will be in a very different place in terms of being able to communicate with all of you.”

“A hell of a job”

In the same conference call, Biden admitted that Cuomo had “done a hell of a job”.

Sanders suggested Saturday to send $ 2,000 for each American for pandemic relief – a figure that exceeded the $ 1,200 that the Senate was debating while working on a coronavirus relief bill.

Sanders hosted an online roundtable from his home state of Vermont on Friday urging Americans to work together to fight the epidemic, WCAX-TV of Burlington, Vermont, reported.

The Biden and Sanders camps were also allegedly in regular contact as regards the coronavirus, fill the void because many states have postponed the presidential primaries.

But for Sanders, efforts may already be too little, too late, given away from delegates between him and Biden after the most recent primaries.

However, Democrats are shaking, Biden, Sanders – and Cuomo – may each remain under pressure to challenge Trump in November: Friday, Ipsos / ABC News poll results said that a majority of Americans – 55 percent – approved of the way the president was handling the crisis, The Hill reported.