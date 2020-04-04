Cuomo denies he will “seize” fans in northern New York State, says order encourages “sharing”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday bristling at the suggestion of a reporter that his executive order to deploy the National Guard to assemble unused ventilators and other medical equipment to combat coronavirus amounted to an offer to “grab” the items.

Instead, the Democrat said his action would “share” the articles.

“First of all, don’t use the word” grab “. I didn’t use that word. It’s a hard word,” said Cuomo, according to the Schenectady, N.Y Daily Journal.

“It is a sharing of resources,” added the governor.

CUOMO SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD TO ROUND UNUSED FANS AND PPE

However, Cuomo recognized that some hospitals or other organizations in New York State might be reluctant to hand over their fans for use in the New York area.

“I understand that they don’t want to give up their fans. … I understand that even if they don’t use them, they hesitate to see them come out. The theory is that if the government gets them, they will never get them back.

“But I’m not going to be in a position where people are dying and we have several hundred fans in our own state, elsewhere,” added Cuomo. “I apologize for the difficulties encountered by these institutions.”

Cuomo said facilities that took away materials will either be returned to the fans later – or reimbursed so they can buy new equipment.

When asked if the decree would go to court if hospitals decide to challenge it, Cuomo swore he would.

“If they want to sue me for borrowing their excess fans to save lives, let them sue me,” he said.

Some Republicans from the State Congress have raised concerns about Cuomo’s decree.

“We are watching the situation in New York and we are seeing an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in other parts of New Tork,” US representative Tom Reed wrote on Twitter. “Taking our fans by force leaves unprotected people and hospitals unable to save lives today or respond to a surge.

“Our rural hospitals are already very limited with scarce resources,” wrote American representative Elise Stefanik, who also represents New Yorkers in the north of the state.

Later Friday, Fox News host Sean Hannity tore Cuomo from the show’s opening monologue, accusing the governor of “complaining every day” of running out of supplies and blaming the Trump administration – but lagging behind other governors, such as the Governor of California. Gavin Newsom, to combat the spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

