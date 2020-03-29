Cuomo extends state foreclosure, says normality could return with widespread testing

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that it was extending a statewide lockout it first ordered earlier this month, forcing non-essential workers to stay at home due to the coronavirus trigger.

The governor has indicated that this could continue for the foreseeable future, at least until people can be tested on a larger scale.

EXPERTS WHO CORONAVIRUS COULD SLOW DOWN IN NEW YORK ACCORDING TO “EARLY SIGNALS IN PUBLIC DATA”

“We have put in place the PAUSE program in New York; today I will extend it until April 15, the directive that non-essential state employees continue to work from home,” Cuomo said in a statement. from a press briefing on Sunday. “We are doing it every two weeks because every day is a new day and we will see what is happening day by day. But I don’t think there is any doubt today that we are going to need two more weeks of non-essential workers. “

Cuomo announced the development of a “less intrusive saliva test and a short nasal swab” for the coronavirus that could be administered by healthcare professionals and that may be available as early as next week, announcing this as a step in the right direction.

“People ask when is it over, I think the tests, you tell me when they come up with an inexpensive home test or a point-of-care test that can be increased, I think it’s probably when you see a real return to normality in “If you could test millions of people today, you could send them to work tomorrow.”

CUOMO SAYS CDC’S CORONAVIRUS CRISIS DIRECTIVES ON PPE ARE NOT ADEQUATE

Cuomo then sent a message of solidarity to fellow New Yorkers, following President Trump’s suggestion of possible federal quarantine for the New York area, as well as an order from Rhode Island not to allow the New Yorkers to enter their state.

“I know we feel attacked,” said Cuomo. “No one is going to attack New York unfairly, and no one is going to deprive New York of what it needs.”

Trump ultimately did not order quarantine and Rhode Island rescinded his order.

Cuomo also addressed the difficulties families will face in the weeks ahead with the Easter and Passover holidays, which are usually celebrated with religious services and family reunions.

“Worship as you can, but the rallies just aren’t a good idea,” he said, noting that the case group in New Rochelle, New York, was due to the rallies religious.

On the same subject, Cuomo announced the good news that the “zero patient” in New Rochelle left the hospital after intensive treatment.