Cuomo highlights need for fans after Trump’s number of minimizations needed

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday stressed its desire to have tens of thousands of new fans to treat a number coronavirus patients after President Trump downplayed the number a day earlier.

“People are ventilated much later than most ventilated patients,” Cuomo said of coronavirus patients who suffer from serious complications from the disease at a press conference on Friday. “Most people are on a fan for two, three, four days. [coronavirus] patients can come in and need a ventilator for 20 days, so you can see how important this need for ventilators is. “

Trump appeared on Fox News Thursday evening for an interview with Sean Hannity on the coronavirus crisis.

“I don’t think you need 40,000 or 30,000 fans,” Trump said in “Hannity” Thursday evening, apparently referring to Cuomo’s recent assertion that the state needed 30,000 fans. “You know, you go to big hospitals sometimes and they will have two ventilators and now all of a sudden they say,” Can we order 30,000 ventilators? “”

After being asked about Trump’s comments on Friday, Cuomo responded by saying that the coronavirus response to his condition was based on facts and data.

“Well, maybe you don’t need 30,000,” said Cuomo, apparently paraphrasing the president’s remarks. “Well, listen, I don’t have a crystal ball, everyone has a right to their own opinion. But I don’t operate on opinion here. I operate on facts and data and figures and projections. “

He continued: “All the projections say you could have a top that needs 140,000 beds and about 40,000 fans … And that’s what the data and the science say. I hope we don’t need of 30,000 fans. I hope some natural weather changes will happen overnight and kill the virus around the world … The numbers say you may need 30,000. “

The President also hammered another Democratic governor who criticized the federal government’s response to the pandemic, particularly the slow pace with which the federal government has helped states buy ventilators for their hospitals.

“The first line of attack should be hospitals, local government and the states – the states themselves,” Trump told Hannity. “We have people like [Washington state] Governor [Jay] Inslee – he should do more. “

The president praised Cuomo for his response to the coronavirus pandemic in his appearance “Hannity” on Thursday, as he has already done. Cuomo also praised Trump for the federal government’s response efforts against coronaviruses, although he has sometimes criticized Trump. The governor this week criticized the $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus response bill – which is supported by congressional Republicans and Democrats, as well as by President Trump – as “terrible” for his state.

“New York City is only receiving $ 1.3 billion from this package, which means fewer needs, “said Cuomo on Thursday.

Cuomo said he still has a good working relationship with the president and will ask him for further help in responding to the state’s coronavirus on Friday.

“I will ask the president today if he will allow four more temporary hospitals for us,” said the governor.

Trump, for his part, called on General Motors on Friday to open abandoned factories to begin manufacturing fans. He also asked Ford to manufacture the machines as well.

