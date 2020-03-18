Cuomo says coronavirus screenings call for double the number of hospital beds available in New York: “This is our main problem”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state currently has 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 intensive care beds, but the rate of coronavirus The curve indicates that in 45 days, the state could have 110,000 people hospitalized and up to 37,000 others requiring intensive care and ventilators.

“This is our main problem,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s a projection and the projections can change, or you can change the projections, but that’s the main problem we are dealing with.”

Cuomo added that President Trump has agreed to send the USNS Comfort, which is essentially a “floating hospital” that has 1,000 beds on board, to New York. The ship will be moored in the port of New York. Cuomo said he also spoke to the president about the availability of mobile hospitals in the state.

Cuomo also said he would forgo regulations from the Department of Health regarding the number of beds allowed in each hospital room to address the potential shortage.

“Our main problem here is with the fans,” he said. “It is a respiratory disease. We need ventilators, which will really help people breathe. “

Cuomo said machines are common in hospitals, but the number the nation needs is much higher than what is currently available.

“This is the # 1 device we need because we can make more beds, but it is literally the supply of fans now,” he said.

More than 1,708 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York and 16 people died. Cuomo said the state’s hospitalization rate is increasing and that 108 people hospitalized for the virus have since been released.

At the same press conference, Cuomo again denied that a “shelter in place” was under discussion, despite warnings from New York mayor Bill de Blasio that one could happen.

Instead, Cuomo again urged employees who can work from home to continue doing so, and announced that all staff would be cut by 50%, except those in essential services.