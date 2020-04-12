Cuomo says he will meet with the governments of NJ and Connecticut to help reopen “as soon as possible”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he wanted residents of his state to be able to resume their normal lives “as soon as possible” and that he would coordinate with neighboring governors to find out how to get there.

“People want to continue their lives, people want to get out of the house, cabin fever, we need the economy to work, people need a paycheck, life has to work. When will we reopen? Cuomo said at a press conference on Sunday. “Look, the answer is that we want to reopen as soon as possible.”

CUOMO DOES NOT SAY ANY DECISION ON THE CLOSING OF NYC SCHOOLS FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE SCHOOL YEAR, DESPITE BLASIO

The governor acknowledged the personal and societal stress of the closure, but said the decision must be smart and not endanger human health or the economy.

“No one wants to choose between a public health strategy and an economic strategy,” said Cuomo. “And as governor of this state, I will not choose one over the other. We need a safe public health strategy that is consistent with an economic strategy. “

Cuomo said the keys to reopening are coordination between business, schools, transportation and the workforce; additional tests; and increased federal assistance. He said he plans to speak with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to propose a regional plan for reopening.

In the meantime, Cuomo has said he intends to issue a decree that would require business owners to provide surgical or cloth masks to essential workers who deal with the public. He will also order an extension of that can provide antibody tests that determine if a person has been infected with COVID-1 and may have developed immunity.