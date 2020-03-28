Cuomo says New York concerned about CDC’s coronavirus crisis guidelines for PPE

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that his state was considering cutting centers for Sickness The control and prevention directives (CDC) for personal protective equipment (PPE) in crisis situations which, according to him, worry certain health professionals.

Comments at a press conference on Saturday came after the governor did everything possible on Friday to underscore the need for his condition of tens of thousands of fans after President Trump questioned the number of which New York would need to deal with his coronavirus the patients.

Cuomo again spoke of New York’s need for about 30,000 worst-case coronavirus fans on Saturday, and responded to reports that President Trump think of an “enforceable quarantine”“on the New York State area.

“I don’t even know what it means,” said Cuomo, apparently caught off guard by questions from reporters on the matter. “I don’t know how it could be legally enforceable and from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would accomplish. But I can tell you that I don’t even like the sound, not even understanding what is that I don’t like sound. “

Regarding the CDC’s PPE guidelines, Cuomo said his state would make its own decisions.

“There is concern among health professionals because the CDC guidelines suggest a different protocol for PPE and masks depending on the condition,” said Cuomo. “And apparently there is a set of crisis guidelines that the CDC puts in place … how often you change your dress, how often you change your mask, etc. in a crisis. And the CDC has put these crisis guidelines are in place and many health care professionals are concerned that these guidelines may not adequately protect the nurses, doctors and health workers who work on this issue. “

Cuomo continued: “[Commissioner of Health] Dr. [Howard] Zucker is watching this. If we believe that the CDC guidelines do not protect healthcare professionals, we will put in place our own guidelines. “

Cuomo didn’t specify exactly which guidelines he was referring to, but earlier this month the CDC released guidelines on how healthcare providers should use face masks, which are just one. element of PPE, during “classic”, “emergency” and “crisis” capabilities in hospitals.

The CDC guidelines define their “crisis capacity” strategies as “strategies that are not commensurate with American standards of care. These measures, or a combination of them, may need to be considered during periods of known shortage of face masks. ”

These crisis guidelines would involve the reuse of face masks, the prioritization of who can wear them and, if there are no masks available, the use of patient isolation in rooms with filters air bags and homemade masks for doctors and nurses. Suggestions for potential homemade masks include bandanas and scarves.

Also in his remarks, Cuomo said that New York would move its presidential primary from April 28 to June 23, informed reporters of his state’s current health situation and reiterated calls for people to take social distancing seriously.

“We are supposed to have a presidential primary election to be held on April 28. I don’t think it is wise to bring a lot of people to one place to vote. A lot of people touching a door handle, a lot of people touch a pen no matter what you call the new device on the ballots, “said Cuomo.

He continued, “So we’re going to delay this and tie it to an election that was previously scheduled for June 23. The date for June 23 is for state and congressional races. We will move the presidential election to that dated.”

Cuomo also said that New York would start setting up hospitals exclusively for patients with coronavirus.

“We are going to go to hospitals at COVID only … so that the staff there are essentially working on one type of problem,” said Cuomo. “The health commissioner gave us good advice, it makes more sense to separate patients with COVID … we will isolate 600 beds only for this treatment.”

Cuomo said New York had 52,000 cases on Saturday afternoon. New York City had 26,697 confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, or 58% of all coronavirus cases in the state.

In total, the United States had 104,837 cases of coronavirus as of Saturday morning.

Stephen Scarola of Fox News contributed to this report.