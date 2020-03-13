Cuomo says NY is far behind in tests for coronavirus, warns case number could be more than 3,000

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in New York it jumped to 328 on Thursday, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would not be surprised if the number was more than 3,000, stressing that there was no way to know the extent of the virus as the state lacked adequate test supplies.

“We are far behind in testing to determine how many people are actually infected,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

The governor said there were 28 laboratories in New York State that tested coronaviruses on 2,314 people. At least 2,000 people have been quarantined across the state to slow the spread of the virus.

“The more people you test, the more people you can isolate,” he said, adding that New York “did not have the testing capacity to actually determine” the percentage of the population that has a coronavirus.

Cuomo said the state was trying to contract a national laboratory to increase the number of tests they could perform, and he predicted that that number could reach 5,000 by next week if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the partnership.

A total of 47 people diagnosed with the virus have been hospitalized – about 14% of cases statewide.

“This is changing and the facts are changing every day,” said Cuomo.

As the virus escalates, Cuomo has also banned all gatherings of more than 500 people and placed unprecedented restrictions on Broadway productions to limit audiences and reduce person-to-person interactions to control the spread of the virus. .