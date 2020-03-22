Cuomo says temporary coronavirus hospitals in New York will include Javits Center, more as state struggles

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced four sites that will serve as temporary hospitals in the state on Saturday amid the state and nationwide coronavirus epidemic.

The first four sites, recommended by the Corps of Army Engineers, are the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center at New York City, locations at SUNY Stony Brook on Long Island, SUNY Old Westbury and the Westchester Convention Center.

NJ, CT, NY, CA, ILL. ORDER OF HOME STAY IN CASE OF EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS

New York State had more than a third of all confirmed cases in the United States on Saturday morning, with more than 8,000 confirmed cases. In New York, 56 people died from coronavirus.

“Every day we see the number of new cases of coronavirus continue to increase, and we know that, by all projections, we are going to have more hospitalizations than we can handle in our health care system,” said Cuomo in a statement on Saturday. “We have an action plan to help stop the spread of this virus, including increasing hospital capacity and identifying new hospital beds. After meeting with the Corps of Army Engineers and hearing their recommendations, we are ready to build four temporary hospitals in New York State. ”

He added: “It is a public health crisis, but worse than the virus is fear, but we have a plan and we are doing everything we can to keep people informed and save lives.”

The sites were identified by an inspection team led by the Army Corps of Engineers and included state officials from the New York General Service Office, the New York Dormitory Authority, New York York Department of Health and the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs. The team visited more than a dozen sites to assess their ability to serve as temporary hospitals, said the Cuomo office.

“By decision of the governor, the corps should immediately begin construction of the temporary hospitals,” said Cuomo’s office in a statement. “The Governor also requests FEMA to designate four field hospitals with 250 for each state, to be used in the Javits Center in addition to the temporary hospital to be built by the Corps.”

Cuomo warned that the virus is putting pressure on New York State hospitals and that the state’s hospital system has only 53,000 beds. For days, he pondered how to create additional space for the expected influx of patients in the coming days and weeks due to the virus.

CUOMO WANRS NEW YORK THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS MAY LAST MONTHS

Earlier this week, Cuomo and President Trump reached an agreement to “immediately” send a US Navy hospital, USNS Comfort, to New York harbor, which the Pentagon proposed as part of the national response to the COVID-19 epidemic. The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and is managed by military personnel, according to the U.S. Naval Institute.

The USNS Comfort was in the port of Norfolk, Virginia, under repair after a six-month tour of South America and would not be ready to arrive in New York until “mid-April” at the earliest. At this stage, efforts are made to speed up the schedule.

The Pentagon, however, said the ship’s capabilities “are focused on trauma” rather than infectious diseases.

Meanwhile, Cuomo also announced that the state has identified two million additional N95 masks to purchase and plans to send one million to New York and 500,000 to hospitals on Long Island. The governor’s office also said that state clothing manufacturers will begin manufacturing masks and other medical equipment.

New York, according to the governor’s office, is also gathering ventilators from different health facilities across the state for use in “the most critical areas.” The state has already purchased 6,000 additional fans.

In addition, Cuomo announced that the State Department’s Commissioner of Health has recommended trials for new drug treatments to fight COVID-19.

“The FDA is purchasing 10,000 doses of hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax for New York State to use on a trial basis,” the Cuomo office said on Saturday.

Cuomo also warned that the coronavirus epidemic was something the state should tackle for months.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a matter of weeks, it’s going to be a matter of months”, Cuomo said during his daily briefing in Albany, a day after issuing a stay order for most New Yorkers.

The United States has more than 23,400 confirmed cases. In the United States, 285 people have died.