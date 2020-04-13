Cuomo says Trump has “delivered to New York” but may be “vicious”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rented President TrumpThe management of Coronavirus pandemic Monday, saying the president “went to New York”.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with radio shock jock Howard Stern, the New York Democrat said that Trump, for the most part, put politics aside in the midst of the crisis and got Cuomo the help of which it needs to cope with the nation’s largest and deadliest epidemic. COVID19.

“It’s not about politics, it’s not about personalities. We have to be better than that for the jobs we do, “Cuomo said on” The Howard Stern Show. ” “I have reached out in partnership to work with you. And we will call it directly. And if you do the right thing in New York, I will say it. And if you don’t, I’ll say it. “

Cuomo added, “It’s the truth in this situation. And since then, Howard, he has played well for New York. He has. It is delivered to New York. “

Before the epidemic, Cuomo and New York had at least a contentious relationship, but the two played well as each tries to bring New York and the rest of the country to a semblance of normalcy as quickly as possible. Cuomo said that while Trump may be “vicious in the attacks” – particularly with regard to the governor’s brother, CNN personality Chris Cuomo, whom he derides “Fredo” in the past – the president has apparently was genuinely concerned about people with COVID -19.

“The president always wants to tell me” How’s Chris? Is he ok? “And it’s not in its usual character,” said Cuomo. “You know, we are not talkative when we are on the phone. But he still wants to say that about Chris and still remembers my mom. “

Cuomo noted that he also usually has a direct line to the president when he calls for help or to update the White House on the ground situation in New York.

“It’s incredibly simple. It’s incredibly accessible,” said Cuomo. “Either pick up the phone or call me back in 10 minutes.”

New York was the hardest hit state in the United States, with more than 190,000 confirmed cases – more than any other country in the world. New York City and the surrounding metropolitan area – the largest in the country – have been ravaged by the contagion, with the city alone recording more than 104,000 confirmed cases and just under 6,900 deaths, according to the Center for Systems. Johns Science and Engineering (CSSE). Hopkins University.

New York City recorded more than 700 deaths from the virus on Sunday and images taken last week of wooden coffins buried in mass graves on the city’s Hart Island shocked the nation and even the governor.

“I cannot overcome the number of deaths every day. I can not. And I can’t rationalize it, ”said Cuomo. “I cannot exceed the death toll. There is nothing to ease the pain.”