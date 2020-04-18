Cuomo signs decree to authorize remote issuance of marriage licenses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York residents will be able to obtain a marriage license remotely, so they don’t break coronavirus social distancing protocols.

Secretary to Governor Melissa DeRosa announced the decree during Gov. Andrew CuomoDaily press briefing on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

After a reporter asked him if the state was taking steps to help the marriage bureaus, Cuomo turned to his secretary and asked if the state had plans.

“Today we are signing a decree authorizing people to obtain their marriage licenses from a distance and also allowing clerks to perform ceremonies by video,” said DeRosa. “So if it’s an avenue that people want to take, it’s accessible to them.”

Cuomo laughed in response to the ad, before joking: “Video wedding ceremonies. There is now no excuse when the question arises for marriage. No excuses. You can do this by Zoom. ”

MICHIGAN COUPLE REPLACES WEDDING GUESTS WITH CARDBOARD CUT

The decree was also a positive point during a sobering press conference. Cuomo had previously announced 2,000 new cases and 540 deaths – each representing a drop from state-measured highs in the past two weeks. The death toll is the lowest in the state since April 1.

The number of new cases has remained relatively stable in recent days.

“We’re not at the top, but that’s where we were in late March when it started to climb,” said Cuomo. “We are no longer on set, but we are still not in a good position.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

New York State currently has 127,352 confirmed cases, with 8,893 deaths from the coronavirus.