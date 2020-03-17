Cuomo Suppresses Blasio’s Warnings About Possible Shelter Order On Site In New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday rejected the possibility of an imminent order for a on-site shelter in New York, hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was a possibility and that a decision could be made within 48 hours.

“Even if a decision has not yet been made by the city or the state, I think New Yorkers should be prepared now for the possibility of a shelter order on the spot,” said de Democrat of Blasio, a Democrat. conference Friday. “It hasn’t happened yet, but it’s certainly a possibility at this point. I think the decision should be made in the next 48 hours, and it’s a very, very difficult decision.”

DE BLASIO DECLARES AN “ ABSOLUTELY CONSIDERATE ” SHELTER IN NEW YORK CITY IN PLACE TO ORDER DURING A CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

Earlier in the day on CNN, he said that “we are absolutely considering this,” when asked about the possibility of shelter there.

De Blasio’s warning comes a day after San Francisco placed a similar order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. New York City limited take-out restaurants and deliveries and gatherings to 50 people on Monday after public schools closed on Sunday.

But Cuomo cut Blasio’s warning on Tuesday that an on-site shelter order could arrive this week in the Big Apple or other parts of the state.

“The emergency policies that have been issued have an impact at the state level, and the governor is making every effort to coordinate these policies with our neighboring states,” said the secretary to the governor, Melissa Derosa, in a press release.

“Any policy of general quarantine or on-site shelter would require state action and, as the governor said, this is not planned for any locality at this time,” she wrote. .

Cuomo also ruled out the possibility of such a policy earlier today during a press conference.

“We learn that New York is going to quarantine itself. It is not true. It cannot happen. It cannot happen legally. No city in the state can quarantine itself without state approval, “he said. “And I have no interest or plan to quarantine a city.”

New York Health Service reported that at least 463 residents of the city tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Infections and deaths have continued to increase worldwide, including the United States, where at least 4,661 confirmed cases and 85 deaths were reported on Tuesday morning.

Marta Dhanis and Stephen Sorace of Fox News contributed to this report.